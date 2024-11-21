Over the weekend, Windows Latest spotted a full-screen ad for “Copilot+ PCs” on one of our devices running Windows 10. We also spotted the ad in a virtual machine running Windows 10, and we reached out to our sources close to Microsoft to understand what was going on. It turns out that this is a new campaign to sell Windows 11 to Windows 10 users.

As you probably know, and something we’ve been reporting for the past year or more, Windows 10 support is ending on October 14, 2025. After October 14, Windows 10 will not receive any security or monthly updates. This is because Microsoft will officially drop support for the decade-old operating system, like it did with Windows 7, XP, etc.

What does it mean for you? If you keep using Windows 10 without the monthly security updates, your device will be vulnerable to security issues, including potential cybersecurity threats. Many people do not realize this, but using an outdated Windows 10 installation will be super risky, especially when it’s connected to the internet.

Microsoft has been running full-screen ads to remind users that support for Windows 10 ends in less than a year. According to all the advertisements we’ve seen, Microsoft wants you to upgrade your existing PC to Windows 11, buy a new PC, and pay $30.

Or, best, just get a new Copilot+ PC.

That’s according to a new ad spotted by Windows Latest.

As shown in the above screenshot spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is encouraging you to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC. They explain that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, but upgrading is easy.

You can move your favorite files and apps without any trouble. Microsoft also highlight benefits like longer battery life, faster web browsing, and better security.

For the best experience, Microsoft’s ad recommends the new “Copilot+ PCs,” which are the fastest and smartest Windows 11 devices.

This advertisement is also being tested in other regional languages, including German. Here’s one of those:

Microsoft officials confirmed running full-screen recommendations to encourage people to try Windows 11 features, including those offered on Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft added that these recommendations aren’t just limited to Copilot+ PCs, as the broader goal is simply to make people aware of Windows 10 end-of-support. It’s worth noting that you’ll also see a similar pop-up that tells you about the new gaming features in Windows 11.

As previously reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft has claimed that Windows 11’s Copilot+ PCs are five times faster than popular Windows PCs from five years ago.

But is that all? I don’t think so. Windows Latest understands that Microsoft will be getting more aggressive with its Windows 11 for Windows 10 campaign in the coming weeks, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Windows 10 is going away, and Microsoft wants people to switch to Windows 11 as soon as possible.

If you’re still using Windows 10, what’s stopping you from upgrading to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll pass on the feedback to Microsoft.