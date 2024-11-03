The LTSC edition of Windows adopts a lean, more stable approach. Windows 11 LTSC is now available with the third-version update, aka 24H2. However, it still maintains the simplistic design approach with the classic version of the system apps and outdated UI. AI, now the most precious thing for Microsoft, isn’t included with Windows 11 LTSC.

Windows Latest installed the latest version of the official Windows 11 LTSC ISO and then put it to test on a PC. The installation is smooth for the most part, except when it asks you to enter a work or school account. Note that Windows 11 LTSC is available for Enterprise users, so you cannot use a personal Microsoft account to set it up.

Bypassing the Work/School Account Requirement

We used a few techniques to bypass the work/school account requirement in Windows 11 LTSC. First, we tried the oobe\bypassnro command, which used to work in previous versions of Windows 11. But its charm failed to deceive the setup, and we landed on the same page after the automatic restart.

Then, we turned off the internet connection and tried again, but the account requirement page didn’t let us pass. After that, we launched the command prompt using Shift + F10, opened Task Manager, and ended the Microsoft Account process. The screen flashed for a few seconds, and the much-awaited “I don’t have internet” option appeared.

We proceeded with a local account setup. It didn’t even ask us to set up security questions.

One thing that we liked about this was that there was no mention of adware, tracking, or promotional items on the OOBE page. It would be best if Microsoft adopted this approach for Windows 11 consumer editions (Pro and Home) as well, but we all know that it won’t improve.

Windows 11 LTSC is clean.

After booting to the desktop, at first glance, it doesn’t look like a simple, less-modern version. But when you open the Start menu, the difference becomes clear.

There are few system apps, unlike the clutter and promotions that you get with consumer editions. Windows 11 LTSC 2024 includes the new Outlook web app by default.

We checked a few system apps to verify if they have been updated. Most of them look like legacy apps from Windows 7, especially Snipping Tool and Paint. Microsoft is keeping the latest version of both these apps limited to Pro, Home and other editons.

1 of 2

The new inbox apps multiple new features, like the background remover and layers in Paint and OCR in Snipping Tool.

Microsoft is making it challenging to customize Windows when the OS is not activated.

In Windows 11 24H2, most personalization options are locked, and it has patched the existing loopholes. For example, previously, you could apply a dark theme by clicking on the theme box, as shown in the image below. It doesn’t work anymore.

Previously, some customization was available, but Microsoft really wants you to buy a license. This phenomenon is common in all editions of Windows 11.

Windows 11 LTSC’s File Explorer packs all the latest improvements. You can duplicate tabs; labels appear below commonly used actions, compressions formats support for TAR, and more. But the overall UI doesn’t look as polished as the regular editions.

However, LTSC promises a no-nonsense approach that doesn’t overload the OS with newer features. So, users don’t have to accustom themselves to unnecessary apps, design, or UI changes ship with each feature update. It doesn’t include any AI component, so no Copilot app or any other bloatware.

You can still access Copilot via Edge, which is preinstalled in LTSC.

Microsoft Store isn’t available, so you’ll have to download the programs from the official sites and wait for updates to improve the system apps. We suggest trying it only if you don’t need feature updates and the bugs that come with it and want a clean OS with a bare minimum of system apps.

Here’s the full list of apps installed on our Windows 11 LTSC PC: