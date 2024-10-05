You’ll be able to turn on a new feature called “small taskbar buttons” in a future release of Windows 11, which is expected to begin rolling out sometime in November or December.

Windows 11 24H2 is here, and it’s a nice upgrade in many ways. From improved performance to new AI features, there’s something new for everyone. However, Microsoft is working on another update that adds features like “small taskbar icons.” All Windows versions have offered the ability to change the taskbar icon size, but it’s been missing on Windows 11.

While the feature is not present in Windows 11 2024 Update, it will be added in a future release of Windows.

As noticed by Phantom on X, there’s a new toggle to change the size of the taskbar icons to small. Windows Latest also spotted the toggle.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work as expected, at least for now.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the taskbar buttons are smaller when the feature is turned on, but the taskbar itself is large.

As shown in the above screenshot, taskbar icons are now smaller, but taskbar remains unchanged and interface looks out of the place, at least for now. However, it’s likely the taskbar will eventually get better and respect the new icons size.