Windows 11’s taskbar could be getting another change in a future update, and some of you may or may not like the idea. As per references in a recent update, the taskbar’s system tray area could soon house a new option called “emoji”. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the new emoji button for the toolbar, but it could very well open the existing emoji panel.

As you probably know, Windows 11 allows you to open the emoji + clipboard panel with keyboard shortcut Win + . (dot) and ; (semi-colon). It is a small pop-up that lets you quickly insert emojis and GIFs anywhere in a text field. You can also insert kaomojis and symbols, and even view the items you’ve recently copied.

The clipboard and emoji panel in Windows 11 are pretty nice and get the job done without major problems.

At the moment, it is not possible to access the emojis from the taskbar unless you’ve pinned the on screen modern keyboard, and then you use the emoji button inside it, but this could change in a future release.

As noticed by Phantom on X, Microsoft is testing a new emoji button for Windows 11 taskbar’s system tray that will allow you to quickly open the emoji panel.

Windows Latest understands that a new “Emoji and more” button might soon appear in the system tray of Windows 11, based on leaked strings. The strings in the update mentions a new button titled “Emoji and more” and “Press Windows key + . (period) to open the panel” “Settings”.

The idea seems to be all about making emoji panel more accessible, particularly for those who prefer clicking taskbar elements over keyboard shortcuts. I think it’s a nice change for those with a tablet, but since Windows 11 doesn’t have a tablet mode, it would be visible for everyone..

When you open the emoji menu from the taskbar, you will see a default view with a selection of popular emojis. You can scroll through the list or search for specific emojis using a search bar at the top.

Other features coming: smaller taskbar, recommendations in Windows 11

In addition to the emoji panel, Windows Latest previously reported that Microsoft plans to bring small taskbar icons to Windows 11.

As detailed in our article, another leak suggested that Microsoft is building a new “recommendations” engine for Windows 11 that will suggest apps, websites and snap groups (a layout of apps to multitask) directly on or around the taskbar.

Microsoft is still testing these ideas, and it’s unclear when they’ll arrive in the stable builds, but they’ll definitely not happen until early next year.

Also, we are not seeing any references to the ability to move the taskbar, so that doesn’t appear to be a priority at Microsoft.

Microsoft officials previously said that it would not make the taskbar movable because doing so would disrupt the flow of the Start menu and related animations.