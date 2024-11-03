There’s a new web wrapper (Microsoft Edge-based) coming to Windows 11, and it’s either called Microsoft 365 Companion or People (based on Outlook.com). The setup.exe of Microsoft 365 Campanion leaked earlier today on X, and early signs suggest it could be the rebirth of the Windows People app, but as a web wrapper and built around Outlook.com.

For those who may not remember, the People app was one of the flagship features of Windows 10, as it basically allowed us to manage our contacts in one place. This includes Microsoft, work, Outlook, Skype, LinkedIn, social media and other email contacts in one place.

The People app or People Bar was tied to Windows 10’s taskbar and it helped users keep a track of contacts you regularly connect to instead of relying on apps and websites. All contacts in one place. This was the core idea behind People app on Windows, which worked closely with Windows 10’s Mail and Calendar apps.

With Windows 11, Microsoft dropped support for People app, and started urging people to directly access People via Mail and Calendar apps. However, after recent updates, Mail and Calendar apps have been replaced by newer Outlook, which doesn’t offer greater control over People (contact management).

As noticed by WalkingCat on X, Microsoft is now building a new People app for Windows 11, which could be initially exclusive to Microsoft 365 customers with work or school account, and it will simply surface the contacts stored in your Outlook.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the leaked setup.exe opens up with a new Microsoft 365 icon (likely referring to the “Microsoft 365 Campansion,” whatever that means).

After we opened the setup.exe, a new People (preview) app automatically opened via the taskbar with an option to sign in.

After logging in, you’ll be able to view the contacts directly in the People app.

This will allow you to quickly email or schedule events with contacts. For example, if you wanted to set up a meeting, you could easily do it by selecting a contact from the People app, and it would sync with your calendar. You’ll be able to call using Microsoft Teams or Skype, and also view files shared with the contact.

As shown in the above screenshot, the new People app is a wrapper around the Outlook.com-based People, and it doesn’t have a lot of features, but there’s a toggle to try “Whole life” experience, which likely turns on personal account support or allows you to bring contacts from personal accounts.

Also, the app is less than 2MB, but it doesn’t work properly yet.

While a new People app is a welcome addition, Microsoft still seriously needs to do something about the new Outlook. It doesn’t have all the features from Outlook Classic and is simply not on par with any of the native apps (Outlook Win32 or Mail and Calendar UWP). Microsoft is showing no signs of forcing people to try the new Outlook.

What about you? Do you think building a new web-based People app for Windows 11 is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below.