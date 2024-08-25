Microsoft’s new Outlook replaces the old Mail and calendar app. However, since its release, the new web app has lacked many features. Microsoft has given many assurances about adding missing and new features to the app. The official roadmap page has recently announced 30+ features in development, which we will discuss below.

PST file support

PST file support was among the top complaints of users, and the web wrapper will soon support it. You can open them in read-only mode and search messages. However, this improvement only applies to the Mail section.

Adjust file sync settings

Outlook will allow you to adjust the sync window, which means you can configure it to save conversations for a time range locally on your PC. It is better than the default presets, which offer 7, 30, 90, and 180 days of offline storage options.

Pin folders

You’ll be able to pin the frequently used folder at the top of the left navigation pane. It reduces the effort to scroll down the list to find the folder.

Copilot upgrades

Copilot will help you rewrite selected text from the email body. Rather than coming up with an entirely new email, you can alter some lackluster parts with the AI assistant. In addition, Copilot will help you create meeting invites by studying the email thread and pre-filling all sections.

Similarly, a “Prepare” feature will analyze all the conversations related to a topic and present a quick summary to get you up to date. The mobile version of the app will get the “Chat with Copilot” option.

Meeting upgrades

You’ll notice a new Meeting details card and sort and filter options in the app in the coming months. Moreover, adding other apps to the meeting will be possible like the classic Outlook app.

Other small upgrades

Here are a few upcoming small upgrades for the web-based Outlook app:

You can add Shared Mailboxes as Accounts.

Add-in support for all active accounts in the app.

S/MIME encryption support.

Share local Office app files like Word and PowerPoint via the Outlook app.

You can check the official page to learn about the rollout time frame of all the features mentioned above. Most of these features will become available for all users by the end of 2024.