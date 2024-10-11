Windows 11 24H2 has too many undocumented problems that are slowly popping up in our tests. We have already highlighted three new issues in Windows 11 2024 Update, including a disappearing mouse pointer bug, Windows Update consuming 8.63GB of storage space, and SFC /scannow not working correctly.

System File Checker (SFC) is the go-to tool for fixing file system errors and corruption. It’s the first recommendation you’ll see on Microsoft’s answers forum for any problem, but Windows 11’s 2024 Update causes the tool to detect corrupted files in every scan.

As first reported by Windows Latest, the utility glitched and produced incorrect results for almost everyone using Windows 11 24H2. Microsoft told Windows Latest that it was aware of the issues/reports. In a new support doc, Microsoft has finally publicly acknowledged the problem for the first time.

Microsoft has also issued a fix for the SFC /scannow bug in an update (Build 26100.2152 (KB5044384) for testers in the Release Preview Channel.

Note that this SFC scan issue existed in the preview builds and was flagged by testers, but it still crept into the Windows 11 24H2 final build. After our reporting, Microsoft patched the issue in the Release Preview build 26100.2152.

Since Patch Tuesday is over, you’ll get this fix with the upcoming October 2024 optional update, which is expected in the last week of October. Finally, Microsoft will include the fix for SFC in the upcoming Patch Tuesday update, which is set to arrive on November 12.

What went wrong with the system file checker in Windows 11 24H2?

Windows Latest confirmed the issues with Microsoft and conducted independent testing to check the SFC scan results.

We saw the same “Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them. For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example, C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag.” message each time we run a scan.

Note that the same message appeared repeatedly, which further confirmed our suspicion about the issue.

Usually, SFC fixes the errors on the first attempt, even if it takes a while. But the same message appeared multiple times, indicating that the tool wasn’t working to its full potential.

Upon further investigation of the logs, we found that the hash values for certain WebView2-related files didn’t match.

Thankfully, it’s finally getting a fix in the November 2024 Patch. However, broken SFC isn’t the only issue. It’s less than a month until the next Patch Tuesday update, and Microsoft has much more on its plate.

Mouse cursor disappearance, update cache issues, and more

Windows Latest was the first to spot that the mouse cursor disappeared in some Chromium apps.

Whenever we hovered the cursor on a text field, the mouse cursor vanished momentarily.

Another pesky bug is the undeletable update cache file of Windows 11 24H2. We tried removing it with the Disk Cleanup, and it didn’t budge.

The same happened with deleting the Software distribution folder and a repair install, but the update cache disappeared when we clean installed the OS.

Microsoft told us that it’s aware of the update cache issue and will probably fix it with the upcoming optional update.