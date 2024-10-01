Microsoft has temporarily halted the rollout of the Windows 11 KB5043145 update after users flagged critical issues, including Blue Screen of Death and Green Screen of Death errors. While Microsoft’s spokesperson refused to explain what went wrong, a support staff told me the update had been “paused” to mitigate the issues.

Windows Latest extensively covered the issues experienced in the Windows 11 KB5043145 update. For those unaware, many users told us that they’re are experiencing serious problems following the installation of the optional update, released on 26th September, 2024.

As per reports on our forums (comments section), Windows 11’s Sept 26 optional update has caused “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD) and “Green Screen of Death” (GSOD) errors.

If you’re affected, you might find yourself stuck in a boot loop, with your PC automatically entering recovery mode in an attempt to repair or roll back the update.

According to reports seen by Windows Latest, Asus models like TUF A15 and ROG Strix G17 are affected, but we don’t think the issue is limited to just these devices.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and is investigating, though they haven’t specified exactly which models are affected.

“After installing this update, some customers have reported that their device restarts multiple times or becomes unresponsive with blue or green screens,” Microsoft noted in a support document. “We are currently investigating this issue.”

In the worst case, you could be asked to enter your BitLocker recovery keys during this process.

Microsoft pauses September 26 Windows 11 update

Thankfully, Microsoft has yanked the update while it figures out a solution. If you still want to download and install the update, you can head to the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft support staff told me the update will continue to be offered on the Update Catalog for those who still need it.

In addition to the BSOD/GSOD errors, some people have flagged issues with USB ports, including those for keyboards and mouse. Intel NUC models and some Asus laptops seem particularly affected, with USB ports failing to work.

The Windows update issues don’t stop here. On Github, Windows Latest spotted reports of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) failing to launch with a connection timeout error, but this bug affects a small subset of users with AMD chips.

Microsoft is aware of WSL 2 crashes and has already rolled out a fix via a Microsoft Store update.

Other issues include a WiFi connectivity bug, where the option to connect to WiFi disappears from the taskbar. In some cases, context menus revert to the Windows 10 style, and then there are also incidents of Windows updates failing with 0x800f0845 and 0x80246019, which is quite common nowadays.

If you’re affected, you’ll need to manually uninstall the update via recovery mode or by using the Command Prompt.