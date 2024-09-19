“Windows 11 24H2 is coming out next week” is one of the headlines you might see today, but that’s not the case. Microsoft has dismissed the reports and clarified that Windows 11 24H2 is not coming out next week.

Does that mean the update has been delayed? Not really. Windows 11 24H2 was originally supposed to ship in late September or early October.

Microsoft has never officially commented on the release date of Windows 11 24H2. When we asked, the officials told us it’s coming out “later this year”. That’s vague, but that’s what we heard back from Microsoft.

But why do people believe the feature update is coming out next week? The rumour originates from Microsoft’s blog post. The company published a blog post about Copilot changes for enterprises, and the wording somewhat suggested that Windows 11 24H2 is coming out on September 24.

However, Microsoft has updated the post to clarify that this is not the case.

In the original blog post, Microsoft mentioned: “The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release.”

They also stated:

“Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. These changes will be applied to Windows 10 PCs the month after. This update is replacing the current Copilot in Windows experience.”

Some people assumed the phrase “align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release” referred to Windows 11 24H2. Given the above context, it also seemed that the second quote from Microsoft implied that Windows 11 24H2 will be released on September 24.

However, Microsoft has since updated the blog post with a note.

“The dates conveyed below are for our regular monthly servicing updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and unrelated to when Windows 11, version 24H2 will be generally available,” Microsoft noted in an update to its blog post.

Based on the new “editor’s note”, it looks like the blog post originally mentioned dates for regular Windows updates that Microsoft releases in the last week of the month. It was not related to a new version of Windows.

These dates refer to “optional non-security preview release” and “monthly security update”, which are typically released at this time of every month.

Windows 11 24H2 could still arrive in the coming weeks. It’s possible Microsoft is planning to ship it in early October, likely around the first Patch Tuesday of the month.

What can you expect from the Windows 11 2024 Update?

I’m not going to dive deep into Windows 11 2024 Update because there are a lot of changes to discuss and it deserves its own article, but here are some of the noteworthy features:

HDR Background support: Microsoft is introducing HDR support for desktop backgrounds. Previously, HDR was exclusive to videos, images, or games, but it’s now coming to desktop backgrounds. With HDR, your desktop backgrounds would look more vibrant, but this requires a device with an HDR-capable display.

Energy Saver: Battery saver is becoming energy saver and it now possible to turn it on when your device is being charged. It can help you reduce power usage, extend battery life, especially on laptops.

Wi-Fi 7: Another new feature is Wi-Fi 7, but it also requires an adapter that supports this standard. With Wi-Fi 7 support, you can enjoy faster internet connectivity with reduced battery consumption, but you’ll also need a router that supports the standard.

Other features include support for Sudo in Windows and AI Voice Clarity, which reduces noise in the background using AI models.

Microsoft is still testing Windows 11 24H2 features, including a new Start menu with companions like Phone Link. There are also plans to redesign the “All apps” section with grid view (similar to live tiles).

These changes could ship in a future update for Windows 11 2024 Update.