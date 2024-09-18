According to a new support document spotted by Windows Latest, Office 2024 LTSC support ends on October 9th, 2029, so we might see another perpetual release before 2029. While Microsoft 365 is the future, Microsoft does not want to lose customers who prefer to pay for Office one-time (perpetual license) on Windows 11 or Windows 10.

On September 16, Microsoft announced the general release of Office 2024, which is the company’s latest perpetual version of Office. Initially, Office 2024 LTSC would be limited to commercial (businesses) and government customers, but there are plans to roll out Office 2024 for consumers in the coming weeks.

Office 2024 release is for anyone who does not want to rely on the internet to use Office features. It is also for those who may want to use Office that does not undergo changes every month. Either way, Microsoft wants its customers to try Office 2024, and it has offered more details.

Microsoft has confirmed that Office LTSC 2024 will be supported for five years. This is part of the tech giant’s usual “Fixed Lifecycle Policy.”

In a support document, Windows Latest noticed that the support starts on September 18, 2024 and ends on October 9, 2029, which is indeed approx five years.

Microsoft 365 Apps Office LTSC 2024 Apps included Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive, Access (Windows only), Publisher (Windows only), Sway, Forms Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive, Access (Windows only) Desktop apps Premium apps installed on up to 5 PCs or Macs Classic apps installed on 1 PC or Mac Mobile apps Can use on up to 5 phones and 5 tablets Not available Web apps Can use online to create and edit files Not available Eligible for Microsoft 365 Copilot Yes, it works with Microsoft 365 Copilot No, it doesn’t work with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cloud storage 1 TB of storage per user No cloud storage Feature updates Gets new features and security updates often Only gets security updates Shared devices Supports sharing licenses on shared computers or devices Can only use device-based licensing Internet needed Needs internet for setup, activation, and some features. Can work offline for up to 6 months Doesn’t need internet

It’s a one-time purchase, which means you’ll get a “locked-in time” version of Office apps, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. Also, there are a couple of new features from the Microsoft 365 suite.

According to the release notes, Excel is getting support for dynamic charts and several array functions, which were previously exclusive to Microsoft 365 subscribers. For Outlook, Microsoft is introducing enhanced search. It is now also possible to create more meetings in Outlook.

It is also worth noting that Office 2024 does not come with support for ActiveX Controls. If you rely on ActiveX Controls, you’ll need to keep using the older Office releases.

Speaking of older Office releases, Microsoft is encouraging people to move to Microsoft 365 if they are on Office 2016 or 2019 before October 14, 2025. If you’re unable to migrate to Microsoft 365, you can buy Office 2024.

Microsoft told Windows Latest that it plans to release Office 2024 for consumers in the coming weeks, but it won’t tell us when. As for enterprises and governments, they can buy volume-based licenses starting October 1 from Microsoft’s website.