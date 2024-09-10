The September 2024 security update for Windows 10 PCs is available now. KB5043064 is a mandatory security update that patches existing flaws in the OS. Like the last few months, this update doesn’t add new features.

Your Windows 10 PC will automatically download this security update. But if it doesn’t do that due to some issues, you must manually check for the update.

Navigate to the Settings > Security & Updates section and click the Check for updates button. You can also use the official offline installer (.msu file) if you face an error in the settings app.

KB5043064 upgrades your PC to build number 19045.4894. Before discussing the improvements with this update, let’s discuss the download links.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5043064

Windows 10 KB5043064 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

Note that updating your PC via the offline installer takes longer than usual. So, wait patiently until the installer completes the process.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.4894

The August 2024 optional update included bug fixes for Windows 10, and the September 2024 security update follows in its footsteps. It addresses all the same bug fixes that shipped with the optional update.

New features are becoming scarce with each new Windows 10 update. It is partially due to the extreme focus on Windows 11 and because Windows 10 barely has a year before it becomes obsolete.

Windows 10 still has two bothersome bugs. The first is the profile picture bug that throws an error message whenever you try to change the picture. Microsoft hasn’t done anything about it while it resolves the issue for Windows 11 PCs.

The August 2024 security update wrecked dual-boot PC with Linux as the second operating system. Users could boot the Linux installation and face weird error messages that stemmed from an incorrect implementation of SBAT.

There are two official workarounds that you can use while Microsoft tries to “fix the problem,” which is almost one month old.