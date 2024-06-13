Windows 10 21H2 Home and Pro versions reached the end of support on Jun 13, 2023. One year later, Windows 10 Enterprise and Education (version 21H2) joined the club on June 11, 2024. Both these editions received their last security update in June 2024. After that, it is open season for malicious attackers on these editions.

To keep your Windows 10 PC protected, upgrade it to version 22H2, which Microsoft still supports. Education users must manually upgrade to the latest operating system version. The Enterprise version (not managed by admins) users will be automatically upgraded to 22H2.

Slowly, all Windows 10 editions are nearing the end of the support cycle. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise version 21H2 has also become unsupported from now on.

While upgrading to 22H2 seems like a solution, it just delays the inevitable for a short while. Windows 10 22H2 will reach the end of support on Oct 14, 2025.

Still, some editions will keep receiving updates until 2027. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 users will enjoy support till January 12, 2027. However, a majority of users don’t use these two editions.

Microsoft plans to offer extended support for Windows 10 22H2 to deliver security updates for the devices. But the Redmond giant is keeping the prices under wraps and will reveal them when the time comes.

We don’t expect the pricing to be economical, but that’s what you must do if you plan to stick with Windows 10 for a few more years.

In the official learn document, Microsoft suggests you upgrade to Windows 11 to avoid these troubles. Sadly, it isn’t that easy for everyone.

Windows 11 is out of reach

Not upgrading to Windows 11 could be a personal choice, but most users haven’t upgraded because their PCs do not meet the minimum system requirements. Windows 11 needs UEFI, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0 systems to work. You can bypass these but will miss out on many security features.

Windows 11 is a work in progress. It isn’t the most stable version and that keeps many users away. The burgeoning infusion of AI elements also deters users from upgrading to Windows 11.

When the dreaded end-of-support date arrives, Windows 10 users will either have to buy a new PC to use Windows 11 or switch to Linux (which isn’t easy for everyone). Otherwise, it is a security disaster waiting to happen.

Do you think Microsoft should extend the support for a short while due to the humungous user base of Windows 10? Let us know in the comments below.