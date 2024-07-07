Windows 11 24H2 has already shipped on Copilot+ PCs but has yet to arrive on Intel and AMD PCs. Ahead of the rumoured late September rollout, Microsoft has been rolling out cumulative updates to patch the underlying performance issues in Windows 11, including stuttering animations.

Windows 11’s animation issues aren’t new. However, the slow animations or stuttering have gotten worse after Windows 11 23H2. This bug affects features like the Quick Settings interface, which opens partially and loads completely after a few seconds.

Microsoft is aware of the reports and has developed a fix, which is now rolling out to testers in the Release Preview Channel. In a Feedback Hub post spotted by Windows Latest, users have flagged that Task View previews and some animations aren’t working well, freezing, sticking, or not opening.

Users have flagged this issue several times, and Microsoft delivered the initial fix through Windows 11 Build 26227, which was available only to testers in the Canary channel.

Microsoft has now confirmed the fix is now available for Windows 11 version 24H2 through Build 26100.994 (KB5039304) in the Release Preview Channel.

“This update addresses an issue believed to be the underlying cause of some Insiders noticing stutters in some animations recently (dropping frames), particularly with Task View,” Microsoft noted in a support document.

The patch is currently available for Windows 11 24H2, but the issue has also been observed in older versions. Animations can be slow, buggy, and stutter on some PCs, particularly those with Intel PCs on battery.

Windows 10 was comparatively faster, but Windows 11 is finally catching up and improving in the next update.

Windows 11 24H2 also improves Quick Settings performance

In addition to fixes for the taskbar and Task view stuttering, Microsoft has improved the performance of the Quick Settings interface. After Windows 11 24H2, you will notice that Quick Settings will open faster and won’t lag as much as in Windows 11 23H2 or older.

Microsoft has also turned on paginated scrolling for the Quick Settings interface.

Microsoft has added the AI-powered Live Captions feature to the Quick Settings menu so you can easily access it.

The overall functionality remains unchanged, which means you can customize the Quick Settings. Another change allows you to refresh your Wi-Fi list when you drag it from top to bottom.

These changes will begin rolling out to everyone with Windows 11 24H2 in September/October.