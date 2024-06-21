Lately, Microsoft has been focusing a lot on the Phone Link experience in Windows. A few weeks ago, it added a Managed Devices section, which allows you to use your phone as a web camera. Microsoft also added a new feature that lets you directly copy screenshots captured on your phone to the desktop.

In addition, Microsoft has been testing a Scan Text feature, which can extract text from photos. We did a detailed report on that OCR feature, showcasing how it fared with the photos on our phone. Until now, the feature has been limited to the Windows Insider Program, but it is now widely available for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Microsoft has added the “Scan Text”, which uses OCR technology, in the Phone Link app’s version 1.24052.124.0. To access the feature, you need only update the Phone Link app. After that, you’ll find a Text option (earlier, it was labelled Scan Text) while viewing photos in the Phone Link app on Windows.

Ctrl + T also launches the feature.

Clicking on the icon invokes the OCR capabilities and tries to find all the text in the image. It is convenient to copy details from the image of a document, note, or identity card.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the feature doesn’t work well with languages other than English. Microsoft needs to address this issue in the next updates, or it will exclude many users.

Snipping Tool already has an OCR feature to scan text from screenshots with the additional capability to redact or hide sensitive text. However, Phone Link has several other useful features for you.

Edit phone screenshots on your PC

The Android integration in Windows is getting better with each new feature. The Cross Device Experience Host package enables Phone Link to offer more connected experiences like editing screenshots on a PC.

When your phone’s connected to your PC via Phone Link, you’ll get a notification to edit the screenshot as soon as you capture it on your phone.

After that, you can edit the captured screenshot using the Snipping Tool, which has recently added emoji support. Annotating images is fun because the Snipping Tool has great shapes and emojis.

This experience is available for both Windows 11 and 10 users. As previously reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft is also experimenting with the idea of sending files directly to your phone using Windows Share.

However, it isn’t a new idea because it simply changes the icon’s label from “Phone Link” to “My Phone,” which is more understandable.