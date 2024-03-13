KB5035849 for Windows 10 and Windows Server fails with 0xd0000034, but you’re not alone; others have also reported the same issue. The quick fix for the KB5035849 update’s 0xd0000034 installation errors is heading to the Microsoft Update Catalog and manually installing the patch using .msu installers.

KB5035849 is a new update for Windows 10 version 1809 (LTSC) and Windows Server, released as part of Microsoft’s March 2024 Patch Tuesday. According to reports seen by Windows Latest, KB5035849 won’t install with 0xd0000034, which isn’t helpful when diagnosing the bug.

On Windows Server 2019, the update fails with “2024-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 (1809) for x64-based Systems (KB5035849). Status: Download error – 0xd0000034.” If you’re affected, here’s a quick step-by-step guide to fix 0xd0000034 errors when installing the update:

Head to the Microsoft Update Catalog and download the .msu file for the Windows version you use.

If you use Windows Server 2019, you can download the first update listed in the above screenshot. After you click “Download” next to the supported version, click the .msu link, which opens in a new window. You can also copy-paste the link into another tab.

Double-click the .msu file to open the Windows Update installer, and allow Microsoft to check for updates.

Once done, Windows will automatically apply the update (KB5035849), and you must reboot your system to finish the installation.

However, before installing the March 2024 security patch, make sure you’ve already deployed KB5005112 (August 2021 servicing stack update).

It is also worth noting that in Windows 10 version 1809 LTSC, you might see a slightly longer error that also says Windows is having problems downloading some updates:

There were problems downloading some updates, but we’ll try again later. If you keep seeing this, try searching the web or contacting support for help. This error code might help: (0xd0000034).

This issue affects Windows Server 2019 more than the LTSC version of Windows 10 version 1809, as the admins prefer to use the Server editions. However, the workaround applies to all editions where KB5035849 is available.

Windows Latest understands that Microsoft is aware of the reports and is investigating the issue. If you’re still unable to deploy the patch via the Update Catalog, I recommend checking for updates a few hours after Microsoft has released a fix.

March 2024 update for version 1809 (LTSC enterprise) is an important release as it fixes multiple issues, including a bug that affects Active Directory domains. In addition to the version 1809 update, Microsoft has also released KB5035845 for newer versions of Windows 10.