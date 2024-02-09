Microsoft has finally released the much-awaited Windows 11 Build 26052 for testers in the Dev and Canary channels.

This update introduces new features, including Sudo for Windows and context-aware Copilot. Starting with Build 26052, you can also select texts in the app Notepad and hover over the Copilot icon to access options like Explain and Summarize.

Build 26052 adds Sudo for Windows

To execute a command line as an administrator on your system, you had to open the elevated Command Prompt window. Unless you open the console itself as an administrator, commands that can make changes to the system won’t work.

With Sudo for Windows, you can open Command Prompt as a usual application and run specific commands in elevated mode, either through command line modifications or opening a separate window.

Better hearing-aid support

Windows 11 focused on Accessibility from the day it was introduced in the market. It added support for low-energy audio in October 2023, thus making connectivity easier for hearing aids. Microsoft plans to improve accessibility controls with another new feature called “hearing aids”.

With the 26052 Build, Microsoft is adding a new section in Bluetooth settings dedicated to controlling ambient sounds and audio presets.

The new section appears only when hearing aids are connected to the system via Bluetooth. To access the features, head to System > Sound > Hearing aids (Under Input section).

You will control ambient sounds automatically or adjust them for the left and right ears individually.

Windows 11 now lets you test the microphone for different processing modes

Earlier, when you tested your microphone through the option in Windows Settings, the best you could do was check the percentage of the total volume used by the mic.

However, the new settings present a drop-down menu in which you can select the processing mode. Furthermore, you can record the samples and listen to them for comparison.

I tested this feature on my system. Two modes were offered – Default and Communication. The Volume percentage results were returned as output

When I clicked Play next to the Recorded sample, I could hear the recording of the tested voice.

New Copilot feature

Microsoft has added more power to Windows Copilot.

Starting with Windows 11 Build 26052, whenever you copy the text on the system, the Copilot icon will flicker a blue dot. When you hover over the Copilot icon, it will present options to Send to Copilot, Summarize, and Explain.

Selecting either option will open the Copilot, and you will get the summary or explanation of the text.

This feature can be immensely helpful for those who prefer details from the internet about what they read or are curious about.

New Color Profile window

Prior to the update, users who needed to manage the color configuration of the system had to go to Color Management in the Control Panel of the computer.

As you can see in the above screenshot, a new section named Color Profile has been added to Windows Settings. From there, you can change the settings of the display, such as adding a colour profile or allowing Windows to manage colors for apps automatically, but remember this feature may use more power.

All other improvements in Windows 11 Build 26052

Windows Mixed Reality headset has been depreciated. It won’t work with Windows 11 going further.

Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG) for Office and Edge has been removed.

The Energy Saver icon has been changed.

Windows will still filter out uncommon devices while searching for Bluetooth connections, but now you can override this feature by selecting Advanced for Bluetooth Devices discovery.

In the Registry Editor, you can limit the search to a specific Key.

Power Grid Forecast API has been introduced for Developers.

Text for slow charger notification has been changed.

You can use the Camera app for connecting to Wi-Fi using QR code.

Option to Show Wi-Fi password moved to top in Wi-Fi Settings.

The Storage Spaces section in Settings has been improved.

You’ll be able to try most of these features in Windows 11 24H2, but some changes may ship outside the feature upgrade, such as Copilot in Notepad.