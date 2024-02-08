Copilot became the talk of the town after the September 2023 Update for Windows 11, but it only appeared in a small vertical section on the right side of the screen. Microsoft has plans to make Copilot full-screen, and you can now resize it to some extent.

Windows CVP Shilpa Ranganathan shared the news about the new resize feature of Copilot on Twitter. You can now drag the Copilot window to expand it further left. We kept dragging but couldn’t reach the extreme of the screen. It means that Copilot is reliable but cannot cover your full screen.

We also noticed a dedicated button to make Copilot appear side by side with another open window. Once you click on it, Copilot will cover half the screen alongside any open app. Copilot will return to the overlay mode if you click on the button again.

A user suggested that Microsoft offer full-screen support for Copilot, and Shilpa Ranganathan clarified that Microsoft is pondering upon this idea.

Although Copilot is a web-view implementation of the service and co-exits with the Edge browser, making it full-screen shouldn’t be a problem. If you don’t see the resize support on your PC, update Microsoft Edge to the latest version.

Microsoft Copilot is One Year Old Already

Copilot was announced on February 7, 2023. In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced its integration with the Superbowl event. You will see a carousel of suggested ideas you can implement with Copilot. According to Microsoft, Copilot witnessed over 5 billion chats and 5 billion image creations last year and wants to improve heavily in this area.

You can use Designer GPT inside Copilot to make finer adjustments to the generated image to tweak its final look. We tried it in the Edge browser, and the experience was good. You can tweak the design of the generated image to a few styles like Steampunk, Watercolor, etc. Moreover, you can continue your editing spree in Microsoft Designer.

But when we tried doing it with Copilot in Windows, it returned a “This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.” error. Even after repeated tries, we couldn’t get past it. Copilot also supports inline chat, so you can keep asking it to fine-tune the previously generated image.

However, it is only available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and New Zealand. Copilot Pro users can now resize and regenerate images in both square and landscape orientation.

Microsoft’s Copilot is ubiquitous because it is available on most platforms, including Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, all of which are available for Windows and Mac. In addition, you can use its dedicated app on Android and iOS.