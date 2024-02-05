The Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version of Windows 11 is apparently in the works, and it’s officially coming later this year. The leaked Windows 11 2024 LTSC ISO, originally from August 2023, also confirms that Microsoft is working on a new “IoT Enterprise Subscription” for business customers.

In 2023, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will get its own Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version sometime in 2024. And the leaked build confirms that the LTSC version is definitely on its way. But when will it become available to the general public? As per Microsoft, you can expect LTSC in the second half of 2024.

“We realize that a clear Windows client roadmap update helps consumers and organizations with planning their Windows release activities,” Microsoft said in a blog post published in 2023. Windows 11 2024 LTSC would be the first LTSC release of Windows 11, and it will be based on “version 24H2“.

It’s worth noting that this is an unreleased LTSC edition of Build 25941, which was released to testers in August 2023. So, the leaked build is based on a much older version, 23H2, and it doesn’t confirm what’s coming with Windows 11 2024 LTSC.

Closer look at Windows 11 LTSC (2024)

In fact, the leaked ISO is dated August 2023, so it wouldn’t be correct to draw conclusions from it. But here are some early observations from the leak, which are subject to change:

Microsoft is working on an IoT Enterprise Subscription version of Windows 11 for business customers. We are unsure how it differs from the non-subscription version but do not assume the company is making Windows a subscription-based OS.



The new Outlook, based on the web version of Outlook.com, is pre-installed and replaces Mail & Calendar.



This early build of the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version of Windows 11 has been circulating on the Chinese forums for a week, but you are strongly advised not to install it on any real hardware.

Windows 11 LTSC 2024 is expected in the second half

As you probably know, Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education on October 14, 2025. However, Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) versions of Windows 10 will be supported by Microsoft until January 1, 2027.

Windows 11 LTSC, which will debut later this year, will be supported for at least 10 years, depending on the servicing model you choose.

There is no other information, but Microsoft said the company would share more details in 2024 or when we get closer to the launch.