Microsoft Copilot’s ChatGPT-like app has finally arrived on Android, nearly two weeks after the tech giant announced its web version (copilot.microsoft.com). According to sources familiar with the plans, Microsoft is also working on the iOS version of its Copilot app, which is nearly ready.

Available via Play Store, Microsoft Copilot is just a new name for Bing Chat, but there are some noteworthy changes between the two apps. Bing offers search, rewards and chat functionalities. On the other hand, Copilot focuses primarily on its chat interface and features like DALL-E 3.

While Bing is a full-fledged search plus AI app, Microsoft Copilot is more like an alternative to the ChatGPT app. Copilot for Android has a dedicated settings page that lets you change theme and permission settings. More features will likely be added in the near future, such as history, plugins and support for Code Interpreter.

The rest of the features remain the same. Copilot continues to serve as a multi-functional assistant for Android with support for GPT Vision, GPT-4 and DALL-E. Microsoft is also rolling out ChatGPT-4 Turbo to some users, and whether you have access or not can be verified by asking the AI about a recent event with the search plugin turned off.

In its Play Store listing, Microsoft highlighted that Copilot is packed with features that cater to a wide range of needs, from professional to personal.

Interestingly, the app is about 83 MB, suggesting that Microsoft is also bundling Chromium instead of relying on Google’s WebView.

Copilot is your ChatGPT app for Android, but it’s free

With Microsoft Copilot, you can do pretty much anything, such as drafting emails, crafting engaging stories or scripts, and even easily summarising complex texts. The app also excels in language-related tasks, offering multilingual content translation, proofreading, and more.

The best part? It’s completely free, and Microsoft has confirmed it plans to keep its AI free for consumers.

Additionally, Copilot offers plugin support, including third-party plugins for free.

Plugins support may help you with tasks like planning trips. If you do not have access to plugins, Copilot can still create personalized travel plans, and it’s equally good at writing and updating job resumes.

Another standout feature is the Image Creator, which uses OpenAI’s capabilities to generate high-quality visuals from simple text prompts and save them directly to your phone’s gallery.

Microsoft noted that Copilot works on Android 11 or newer only.

The iOS version of Copilot is coming

Copilot’s dedicated app for iOS isn’t available at the moment. However, this could change soon.

According to my sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, an iOS version of the Copilot app is nearly ready and should arrive soon.

Currently, if you want to use Copilot on iOS, you may have to use the Bing app, which has some bugs, or access copilot.microsoft.com through Safari.