Microsoft recently released the newest feature update ‘version 23H2‘ for Windows 11, but the update is plagued with numerous issues, including buggy Copilot on multi-monitor setup and broken Narrator. Microsoft says it’s aware of the issues and has paused the update on supported PCs while it works on a fix.

Windows 11 23H2 started to roll out last month, and more users jumped on the bandwagon after it started rolling out via the Media Creation Tool. This update brings a host of new features for users. There’s a new AI-powered assistant called Copilot, File Explorer gets revamped and much more.

However, it looks like not everything is going right with the update. We first reported that the update was failing to install for some users. Now it looks like more issues are cropping up. According to Microsoft’s Known Issues page for Windows 11, users might experience unexpected behaviour.

PCs with multi-monitor setups are experiencing an issue where icons move between monitors when using Copilot.

The issue seems to be affecting icon alignment on desktops too. This happens only when attempting to use Copilot. Fortunately, Microsoft seems to have put the 23H2 rollout on hold for the affected devices. Users are also advised not to update to Windows 11 23H2 manually.

The issue seems to be present on Windows 10 22H2 too, and it occurs because of Copilot usage. This suggests that the issue might not be due to Windows but rather because of Copilot.

It is unsurprising since users have complained that Microsoft’s latest assistant has been buggy since the launch.

Speaking of Copilot, Microsoft has made some changes starting with Windows 11 Preview Build 23595. Insiders installing the build may notice that Copilot has moved to the right of the Taskbar.

This change turns off the “show the desktop” option on the taskbar, but fortunately, it can be enabled again in Settings.

Narrator may be broken on Windows 11 23H2

Another issue, again posted on Microsoft’s Known Issues page for Windows 11, warns users about Narrator being broken. The issue is again specific to the 23H2 update and only happens on devices where it is installed via ISO or Media Creation Tool.

Microsoft has requested users to update to the latest version of their OS via Windows Update only and hold on before forcing the installation via Media.

There seems to be no resolution for this issue as of now. We’ll update this article when Microsoft issues a fix.