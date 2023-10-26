KEY POINTS Microsoft is retiring the Insider MVP Program by December 31, 2023, following internal reorganizations and the formation of new teams within the company.

Microsoft has rolled out a new update for testers in the Canary Channel – Windows 11 Build 25982. This preview update doesn’t have a lot of new stuff to offer, but it adds support for SMB client encryption and ReFS filesystem Block Cloning in the Windows copy engine.

While today’s preview build is boring, there is one important related news: Microsoft has quietly confirmed it’s retiring the Insider MVP Program.

The MVP (Most Valuable Professional) is an award that recognizes technology experts and leaders in Microsoft’s community. The Windows Insider Program MVPs are testers identified and awarded for being the most active and passionate. These MVPs were often viewed as the backbone of the Windows Insider community, bridging the gap between regular users and the tech giant.

It turns out Microsoft no longer wants to continue the Insider MVP award, likely due to the new leadership changes at the tech giant after Panos Panay quit Microsoft. For those unaware, following Panos Panay’s exit, Microsoft has formed a new Windows and Web Experiences Team led by the current Bing head.

This team is also believed to be working on a ChromeOS-like variant of Windows 12.

Microsoft spokesperson told me the company is retiring the Insider MVP Program on the 31st of December 2023.

However, the Windows giant remains committed to fostering strong community relationships, and all existing MVPs will be nominated to participate in the primary Microsoft MVP Program.

The tech giant claims the changes are part of its efforts to “consolidate MVP-style programs across Microsoft”.

“In an effort to consolidate MVP-style programs across Microsoft, we have decided to retire the Windows Insider MVP Program effective December 31, 2023. All our existing Windows Insider MVPs will be nominated to participate in the Microsoft MVP Program which has similar benefits and opportunities to continue networking with us and interacting with many other Microsoft MVPs globally”, a Microsoft spokesperson told me over email.

As mentioned above, the decision to retire the Windows Insider MVP Program is more closely tied to the internal reorganization within Microsoft and the formation of new teams rather than solely an effort to consolidate programs.

This restructuring indicates a strategic shift within the company, likely influencing the decision to phase out the Insider MVP Program.

Over the years, the Windows Insider MVPs have played a crucial role in providing feedback on upcoming features and advocating for Microsoft’s flagship OS.

Microsoft has assured the end of the Windows Insider MVP program doesn’t mean the end of the Windows community as the primary MVP program will continue to exist.