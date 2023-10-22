KEY POINTS Windows 11 October 2023 Update has introduced a bug causing games like Starfield to crash with error code 0x89245106 and has negatively impacted File Explorer’s performance.

Many users have reported that the error prevents them from playing certain Xbox games. The error code, 0x89245106, indicates the OS couldn’t detect the default user for the game.

While Microsoft initially didn’t acknowledge the issues in their official release notes, they have since recognized the problem on the Feedback Hub and claimed to have rolled out a fix. Some users have temporarily solved the issue by uninstalling the problematic update.

A Windows 11 October 2023 Update bug crashes Microsoft’s highly-anticipated Starfield and other games with 0x89245106 error code and is also believed to be trashing File Explorer. In our tests, we could reproduce most of the reported issues with Windows 11 KB5031354 (Build 22621.2428) on our devices.

The October 2023 Update is the latest ‘mandatory’ security update for Windows 11 22H2, and it comes with several notable improvements, including website integration in the “Recommended” section of the Start menu. The official release notes state Microsoft is not aware of any known issues, but that’s not the case.

Many users on X, Reddit, and Windows Latest’s comments section confirmed the recent cumulative update is wrecking their Xbox games, and the 0x89245106 error code is to be blamed. According to Microsoft’s documentation, 0x89245106 means the operating system could not detect the default user for the game.

“Error 0x89245106 appears when I try to launch games like Starfield, Lies of P, and others,” one of the affected users noted in a post on Feedback Hub.

There are similar reports on Reddit and other places. For example, one user tried reinstalling Windows 11’s Gaming Services but did nothing. Finally, removing the security update resolved the game crashes, which are believed to be linked to the October 2023 Update or other updates released this month.

“I’m having the same issue. I cannot play Forza, Starfield, or Lies of P since the newest Windows Update. I have not tried any other games, just these 3 I have been currently playing,” another user noted.

While the official support document does not acknowledge new bugs in the Windows 11 October 2023 Update, a post in Feedback Hub confirms Microsoft is aware of the reports where certain games may crash and has already rolled out a fix.

“Thanks for taking the time to report this – this error should be resolved now. If you’re continuing to see it, please file a new piece of feedback with details about which game you’re launching for the team to investigate,” Microsoft noted.

Windows 11 October 2023 Update is causing other problems

My report “Windows 11 KB5031354 is causing major issues” from earlier this month highlights several other bugs in the update.

Several users have reported an issue where right-clicking the Start icon and choosing either File Explorer or Settings triggers an immediate Explorer crash. Interestingly, this issue isn’t entirely new – the bug surfaced during the preview phase of the update.

The legacy Control Panel seems to be experiencing similar launching issues.

A broader sentiment among users is that the update has generally slowed down the File Explorer’s performance. For a quick fix, some have resorted to uninstalling the update, allowing for the trouble-free operation of File Explorer and Settings.