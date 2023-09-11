Windows Copilot is not the only AI-powered feature coming to Windows 11. According to internal documents seen by Windows Latest, Microsoft is testing at least one AI-powered feature that could revolutionize how users interact with the desktop. This is the tech giant’s latest effort to make the desktop more interactive.

As we all know, Microsoft is betting big on AI. From Bing to Microsoft Edge to Azure and now Windows 11, all products are moving to an AI-centric future.

Another new feature aims to make desktop backgrounds more “livable” by adjusting the perception of depth, making some wallpaper appear as if they’re popping out when you move your cursor or device. Your background may shift or move when you move your device or interact with the screen using a mouse.

Windows 11’s future update may add a “parallax effect” to the desktop background where the wallpaper image moves slower than the screen’s content. This, often seen in modern web pages, provides a captivating illusion of depth, making the user interface feel more alive.

It is worth noting that some of the upcoming AI features may work best with modern hardware only.

The “AI depth wallpapers” effects will likely look better on devices with appropriate sensors to detect movement. However, it won’t be limited to tablets, as the feature can also work with cursor/mouse movement.

Windows Latest understands Microsoft is internally testing several new ways to help you personalize the desktop background. For example, the Windows 11 23H2 update is set to bring Spotlight support to the desktop, allowing you to use Bing’s wallpaper of the day.

The next big change would be the parallax effect for wallpapers, but we don’t know when it’s coming to testers.

More AI features coming to Windows 11

That’s not all. AI-depth wallpaper feature is not the end of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence investments in Windows. For example, one of the latest updates for Windows 11’s app store added a new AI Hub, an AI-powered section that highlights apps powered by AI in some way.

The reviews are powered by AI too. In the new Store version, which shipped earlier this month, Microsoft added a new “AI reviews” section that summarizes all reviews to highlight user opinion.

Instead of going through positive and negative reviews, you can rely on the Store’s AI reviews, which appear useful in deciding whether the given app is good.

We’re told Microsoft is reportedly testing AI in MS Paint, with the classic graphics editor getting Bing AI’s Image generation feature.