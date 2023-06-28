Windows 11 KB5027303 has been released for everyone as a public preview and this is the first optional update that comes with Windows 11’s Moment features, such as kernel troubleshooting, the ability to show seconds in the taskbar’s system tray, and more.

KB5027303 Windows 11 update is notable for being the first that incorporates Windows 11’s “Moment” features. One of the noticeable enhancements is the option to hide the date and time in the system tray, accessible via a right-click on the system tray clock.

In addition, Microsoft has also added a handy feature to diagnose network problems by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray. This will likely ease the process of troubleshooting network issues for many users.

The network flyout on the Lock screen has been updated to better align with the design principles of Windows 11. Furthermore, Microsoft has added links to advanced properties for network adapters and internet properties, accessible through Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings.

Here is a step-by-step guide to install Moment 3 KB5027303 update:

Open Start > Settings > Windows Update. Check for updates. Select ‘Download and install’ next to the KB update. Reboot the system.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5027303

Windows 11 KB5026446 Direct Download Links: 64-bit.

To retrieve the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog, kindly click on the provided link and select the “Download” button beside the update listing within the catalog.

Windows 11 KB5027303 Moment 3 changelog

After installing the update, you can view Wi-Fi passwords for their known networks via Settings > Network & Internet> Wi-Fi and “Manage known networks”.

In response to user feedback, additional options have been added to the Data Usage page, allowing daily and weekly data limits. This feature will also display how much data limit has been exceeded.

To improve the wireless networking experience, Microsoft has also included an option to join Bluetooth Personal Area networks, accessible from Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices.

Additional changes include improved uninstallation of Win32 apps from the Start menu and enhanced settings for wheel devices like the Surface Dial, better aligned with the design principles of Windows 11.

This update also brings several bug fixes and performance improvements. It addresses a compatibility issue related to unsupported use of the registry and a problem with the on-screen keyboard not opening after locking the machine

Moreover, the Windows 11 Moment 3 optional update resolves several issues, such as Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) errors during gaming, video flickering in certain apps, issues with File Explorer (explorer.exe), problems with music streaming on some earbuds.

An unexpected behavior in the Recommended section of the Start menu when right-clicking a local file has been fixed.

Furthermore, the update enhances the cloud suggestion and integrated search suggestion for Simplified Chinese users using the Input Method Editor (IME).

The cloud suggestion adds the most relevant word from Microsoft Bing to the IME candidate window, while the integrated search suggestion offers additional suggestions akin to those seen on a Bing search page.

Lastly, for gaming enthusiasts, the update improves computer performance with high report rate mice, which can be helpful in reducing game stutter. This highlights Microsoft’s commitment to delivering delightful performance for its users worldwide.