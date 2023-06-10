Windows 11 KB5027305 beta update is now available for those in the Beta Channel of the Windows Insiders Program. It doesn’t come with many new features or major changes, but there are two noteworthy tweaks – the introduction of Narrator natural voices in Chinese & Spanish and a new toggle to switch between cellular or Wi-Fi.

First, you don’t have to sign up for Windows Insiders Program to try these improvements or features. Microsoft releases updates like KB5027305 to test future updates for Windows 11 production builds, such as version 22H2 and the upcoming version 23H2, which is why you do not have to join the Insider’s program.

The flagship feature in the KB5027305 update is support for Narrator’s natural voices in Chinese & Spanish. The existing Narrator’s natural voices feature now works with Chinese and Spanish (Spain and Mexico), so you can browse the web and read/write content.

You can try out the feature by heading to Narrator Settings, looking for Narrator’s voice section, select the Add button next to Add natural voices. Finally, Choose the language and use it for Natural Voices.

Another new feature is a toggle that lets you switch between cellular and Wi-Fi when the wireless is poor but available. This feature can also be turned on via Settings. Head to Windows Settings > Network & Internet > Cellular to turn it on.

For those in the beta channel, remember that Microsoft uses enablement packages to turn on the features mentioned above, which means some of you may notice any difference between the production and beta builds. If you can access the secret enablement package, you will see build 22631 in the system settings.

The next feature update arrives in the fall

Microsoft is preparing Windows 11 23H2 update for the fall release. This would be the second big feature of the operating system, and it is not expected to change dramatically.

Still, it will introduce new features, such as a new File Explorer, taskbar ungrouping, etc.