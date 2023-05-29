Microsoft has finally confirmed that Windows 11 23H2 is real and coming in the fall. 23H2 would be the second official feature update for Windows 11, but it won’t be as big as version 23H2. That’s because Microsoft is already working on Windows 12, set to arrive in 2024 fall.

We confirmed the existence of Windows 11 23H2 in a couple of documents and Windows preview builds. References to “23H2” have been spotted in Windows Settings and Winver.

It also appears that Microsoft is planning to use the “enablement package” switch to turn on hidden features. This aligns with Microsoft’s new update approach, which prioritizes feature quality over quantity. However, the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update will still get new features via the Moment 4 update.

One of the most anticipated features of the Windows 11 23H2 update is the introduction of taskbar ungrouping. This new feature, called the “never combined mode”, allows each app window to be individually displayed on the taskbar with labels.

This feature will be accessible via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviour, offering users a more organised and easily navigable taskbar.

Another critical change is the new hover behaviour for the search box and search highlight, which aims to provide a more engaging search experience.

Initially introduced with Build 23440 but later disabled due to a bug, the updated interaction model will invoke the search flyout when users hover over the search box gleam.

You can turn off the feature or adjust its behaviour by right-clicking on the taskbar, selecting “Taskbar settings,” and choosing the desired search box experience.

Furthermore, Windows 11 23H2 will revamp File Explorer with a modern design. Users can look forward to a new address bar, a refined search bar, enhanced Fluent Design elements, improved touch controls, and integrated Microsoft 365 features.

A noteworthy change is the addition of new Start menu recommendations that offer helpful tips, shortcuts, and information on new applications.

Although this feature aims to streamline users’ interactions, those who prefer not to see recommended content can turn it off in the Start menu settings.

From early findings, the Windows 11 23H2 update could introduce more recommendations in the future, such as website recommendations based on browsing history.

Currently being tested in the Dev channel, these features will likely be tied to the Windows 11 23H2 update.

In conclusion, while Windows 11 23H2 may not be a massive update, it promises meaningful and quality improvements that will likely enhance overall user experience and system performance.

With its focus on taskbar management, search enhancement, and interface updates, Microsoft continues to refine and enhance Windows 11 before the rumoured Windows 12 launch.