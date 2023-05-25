You can now download and install Windows 11 Moment 3 (22H2) feature update via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog.

With Windows 11, Microsoft has switched to one major feature update per year cycle, but the company wants to maintain the hype around its OS. Microsoft is now offering a new feature preview update called “Moment 3”, available for eligible PCs running the Windows 11 22H2.

Moments are optional cumulative updates, including features or improvements, which will ship in Microsoft’s July Patch Tuesday update. With Moment updates, Microsoft aims to deliver minor new features and improvements outside the yearly release. Since the update is a “cumulative/monthly-style update”, it doesn’t have an official name.

It is known as KB5026446 and can be downloaded like any other update, but you must turn on an optional toggle to access the new features.

Install Moment 3 update on Windows 11 22H2

To install Windows 11 Moment 3 update, use these steps:

Open Settings. Go to Windows Update. Click on “Check for updates“. Click on the download and install button next to the optional update. Restart your device. About Settings > System > About, and make sure your build number version is 22621.1778 / 22H2 or greater. Go back to the Windows Update page. Next to the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available”, set the toggle to On. Finally, check for updates again to download the “Windows configuration update“, which requires a reboot to finish installing. Once done, you will have access to all Moment 3 features. You can always turn off the toggle or keep it On, and you’ll still get the regular security updates.

It is worth noting the Moment 3 features will be enabled by default in Windows 11’s June 2023 optional update. The July 2023 Patch Tuesday update will automatically download and install with all Moment 3 features.

If you can’t wait or do not see the optional update when you check for updates, or the update is not installed, follow these steps.

Install Windows 11 Moment 3 update manually

Open Edge or Chrome and visit the Microsoft Update Catalog website (catalog.update.microsoft.com). Use the search bar at the top-right corner and look for KB5026446. Click on download next to the package that matches your requirements, version number, and architecture. Open the .msu file to initiate the installation process. Click “Yes” if prompted by the User Account Control (UAC). The Windows Update installer will verify the update’s compatibility and check for updates. You can turn off your internet to speed up the process and begin the installation of the patch.

Once done, you must install the Windows configurations update by following the above steps and reboot the system.

What’s new in Windows 11 Moment 3 update

Microsoft is adding support for live captions for additional languages in this update, such as Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French (France, Canada), German, Japanese, Spanish and more.

The in-app Voice Access command help page undergoes a makeover in this update. Each command now has a description and example variations.

Imagine asking your system, “What can I say?” and being presented with a helpful page offering a host of voice commands. This feature now supports English dialects such as English (UK), English (India), English (New Zealand), English (Canada), and English (Australia), making it more inclusive for diverse user bases.

Also, Windows has added new text selection and editing voice commands, meaning you can dictate text transformations like “Bold that” or “Italicize that” to enrich your document without leaving the keyboard.

Simplified Two-Factor Authentication and Improved File Explorer

The Moment 3 update simplifies two-factor authentication by adding a copy button for 2FA codes, eliminating the need for manual typing from notification toasts.

For instance, imagine receiving a 2FA code from your email app; you can quickly copy it using the new feature and paste it into the desired field. Further, File Explorer gets access key shortcuts in its context menu, allowing users to execute commands using keyboard shortcuts quickly.

Security and Privacy Upgrades

Windows 11 now displays VPN status in the system tray, signalling users about their secure network connection status. This update also introduces a new multi-app kiosk mode, allowing administrators to specify which apps can run on a device, thus securing devices in multi-user scenarios like frontline workers, education, and retail.

Improved System Management

The new update introduces live kernel memory dump (LKD) collection from Task Manager, a powerful tool for system diagnostics while the OS continues functioning.

Picture an unresponsive program causing issues; with LKD, you can collect data on the issue without causing a full system halt. Moreover, the touch keyboard settings have been revamped, offering users more control over when and how it appears, making it a boon for convertible devices and tablets.

Display and Device Management

Windows 11 Moment 3 now includes Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) for laptops and 2-in-1 devices.

This feature dynamically adjusts display brightness based on content, balancing battery life and optimal visual experience. Further, a new USB4 hubs and devices Settings page aids in troubleshooting and understanding system capabilities for systems that support USB4.

Additional improvements

Several other additions are featured in this update.

The clock on the system tray can now display seconds, the Settings search is faster, and the print screen key behaviour has been changed to open the Snipping Tool by default.

Cloud and integrated search suggestions are now improved for Simplified Chinese using the Input Method Editor (IME).

A presence sensor privacy setting has also been introduced, allowing users to select apps that can access presence sensors, thus increasing user privacy control. Lastly, a limit of 20 most recent tabs is now applied to Settings, affecting the number of tabs appearing when using ALT + TAB and Snap Assist.

Overall, Windows 11 Moment 3 introduces many improvements to enhance user experience and productivity while further strengthening security, privacy, and system control.