Windows Update

Microsoft is promising to be more transparent about issues in Windows 10 and the company is updating its support document whenever a new issue in Windows 10 October 2018 Update is discovered.

Microsoft recently blocked the Windows 10 October 2018 Update on old AMD PCs and it turns out that the Redmond giant is also blocking the feature update on devices with incompatible iCloud software installed.

In an updated support document, Microsoft says that Apple has identified incompatibility issues with iCloud for Windows (version 7.7.0.27). In Windows 10 October 2018 Update, the iCloud users may experience unexpected issues while syncing Shared Albums.

October update blocked

To ensure that experience is as smooth as possible, the company has blocked the Windows 10 October 2018 Update on devices that have the incompatible version of iCloud installed.

“To ensure a seamless experience, Microsoft is blocking devices with iCloud for Windows (version 7.7.0.27) software installed from being offered Window 10, version 1809 until this issue has been resolved,” Microsoft explains.

The company is asking users to wait until the update is offered automatically and you should not manually update your device if the aforementioned software is installed.

Both Microsoft and Apple are aware of the issue and they are working on a fix which will be released soon. After the issue is addressed, the Windows 10 version 1809 will be offered once again on affected devices.

If you’re already on Windows 10 October 2018 Update, you won’t be able to install iCloud version 7.7.0.27. A message “this version of iCloud for Windows isn’t supported” would show up and the installation will fail.

Right direction

It’s another evidence that confirms Microsoft is serious about the user experience on Windows 10. It is undoubtedly a big step in the right direction and Microsoft will continue to be more transparent about the issues in the Windows 10 updates.

  • David Cardona

    They should just merge the october update 1809 with the 19H1 update. They’re not going to solve this soon.

    • M Rankin

      This is different.
      I’m sure Apple is working on a fix for the incompatibility issue.

      • David Cardona

        To be more specific I was talking abou the various bugs 1809 still has. I believe instead of trying to re-release they should just merge it since each day a new issue seems to arise.

        • M Rankin

          Like?
          The things that halted the rollout from really starting have already been addressed.

          • David Cardona

            Each day a new issue pops up, there now seems to be an issue with F5 VPN. I still think they should just merge the updates. Instead of having us wait, rerelease, hold back again,and release again.

          • M Rankin

            There’s a fix for that/and it will be addressed in a Patch probably this up coming week.
            Even than that not a major issue to stop the update.
            If you have a pro Edition you can definitely defer the update tell the spring.

          • David Cardona

            Windows 10 Home Single Language| I’m just gonna wait.

          • M Rankin

            Also it’s not rolling out to everybody at once some PC could take a few months to get so when it offered to you this won’t even be an issue anymore.

  • Please reply how to repair windows store 10 downloading or installing apps? I tried CMD, it doesn’t work. I went service >windows update> right click the Properties > I changed automatic (also manual ) and restarted my PC. it doesn’t work too. I tried to repair in settings too. But repair option is not working.
    I run the trouble shooter too. It doesn’t work. If anyone read this msg, don’t leave this msg without your answers.

    • David Cardona

      I had an issue with installing apps back in windows 8. Unfortunately the only way to fix it was a clean install. If nothing else works this seems to always work.

    • Mayank Parmar

      Have you tried clearing the Windows Store cache?