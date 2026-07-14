Windows 11 KB5101650 is rolling out, and it comes with several minor new features for Bluetooth and system stability, but it’s a great update nonetheless. The July 2026 Patch Tuesday update has been released via Windows Update, and Microsoft has posted direct download links for the KB5101650 offline installer (*.msu).

KB5101650 is a mandatory update, and it’ll automatically install on your PC whether you check for updates or not. Today’s update shows up as “2026-07 Security Update (KB5101650) (26200.8875).”

If you still use Windows 11 24H2, you’ll be getting the same update, but under a different OS build number, and that is 26100.8875. Microsoft has confirmed it’s ending support for 15 products in 2026, and that includes Windows 11 24H2. It plans to release the last update in October 2026, so you hardly have two months to make a move.

I recommend installing the update as soon as possible, especially after Microsoft warned not to delay updates beyond three days due to the use of AI by bad actors.

In addition to July 2026 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released .NET security updates, which are required by many Windows apps, including those made by Microsoft. There are three new updates this month:

2026-07 .NET 8.0.29 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5104032)

2026-07 .NET Framework Security Update (KB5100998)

2026-07 .NET 9.0.18 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5104033)

You will also get a new security software update labeled as “Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool x64 – v5.143 (KB890830).”

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5101650

Windows 11 KB5101650 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | You should use the linked Update Catalog only when Windows Update itself is failing, or you own multiple PCs, such as dozens or hundreds, and want to deploy the update across all devices in one go. Ideally, Windows Update is more than enough in most cases.

Also, Windows updates downloaded via the Update Catalog are huge in size. In our tests, Windows Latest found that the updates are now more than 5GB in size due to AI bundles and recent changes to how Windows updates are shipped. Here’s a table that details the current size of all Windows updates shipping today:

Build Number Size OS Version Architecture 26200.8875 5383.7 MB Windows 11 25H2 x64-based 26200.8875 5383.7 MB Windows 11 25H2 arm64-based 26100.8875 4799.2 MB Windows 11 24H2 x64-based 26100.8875 4799.2 MB Windows 11 24H2 arm64-based

To download Windows 11 Build 26200.8875, open Settings > Windows Update and check for updates. This is the recommended method.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 26200.8875 (25H2) / Build 26100.8875 (24H2)?

All features listed below are gradually rolling out and won’t show up immediately after installing the July 2026 update:

1. Point-in-time restore for Windows 11 is finally rolling out

Windows 11 KB5101650 is adding a new recovery feature called Point-in-time restore, which could be really helpful when you want to restore a previous state. I find the idea a bit similar to the Windows XP-era System Restore, but it’s far more powerful, as Windows 11 actually allows you to configure it.

Restore points are locally stored using a feature called Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS), which freezes your files and saves a copy in a volume that is not affected or touched by other Windows features. In short, Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) does not require a separate drive to save your files or settings, and your data is still fully protected.

By default, the Point-in-time restore feature captures your system every 24 hours on Windows 11 Home, but if you have Windows 11 Enterprise, you can configure the backup and retention period to match your preference.

According to Microsoft, Windows 11’s Point-in-time restore could reduce system downtime, especially if you run into issues and just want to go back in time. Restore points include the following items:

Windows 11’s current installation.

Apps and settings.

Local files, such as pictures, videos, etc.

Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that the Point-in-time restore feature is really powerful, and “no user data” is left out of the backup.

When this feature is turned on in Windows 11 KB5101650, you will notice that Reserved storage in Settings > Storage > Show more categories > System & reserved keeps resizing. But your storage is cleared up when older restore points are automatically purged.

If your device is already low on storage, a restore point would not be created. Right now, the minimum threshold is 20GB. You can also configure how much of your system storage can be used by Point-in-time restore. In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the uppet limit is 50GB, and you can use the slider to reduce or increase it:

Restore points would be deleted automatically after they become older than 72 hours, and you have the choice to choose from the available points when you are on the Windows recovery/troubleshoot screen.

2. Windows Update now lets you pause updates easily

Windows 11 has always allowed you to pause updates, but the controls have been fairly limited on a PC with a Home license. While Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise has Group Policy to defer updates to a preferred day, you don’t have that feature in the Home edition. That changes today, sort of.

With Windows 11 KB5101650, Windows Update is getting a new feature where you can defer updates to a specific day within a 35-day range.

You still can’t pause updates for longer than 35 days, but you can now choose a specific day instead of using the current “Pause updates for up to seven days” or weeks.

Moreover, Windows Latest observed that when you pause updates and you’re approaching the resume day, you can unpause them and re-pause updates as many times as you want. In a way, it’s finally possible to defer Windows updates for as long as you want, but you just need to actively remember when the block expires.

3. Quieter Widgets board

Windows 11 KB5101650 is adding a quieter Widgets board that reduces distractions and interruptions.

Right now, if you have the Widgets board turned on and use it occasionally, you will almost always accidentally open it by hovering over the taskbar icons.

Microsoft found that the Widgets board opening on hover is annoying, and it’s actually counterproductive, which means most users choose to turn off Widgets entirely instead of accidentally opening it on hover.

If you truly love the Widgets board, you have some nice improvements to try today. First, the Widgets board is now simpler, and Microsoft has reduced the clutter in the default experience. Second, you can now customize Widgets from a new Settings option in the navigation bar and customize features.

Last but not least, the Widgets board is now faster and more reliable, so you are less likely to run into major reliability issues.

4. Screen Tint feature is now rolling out

Windows 11 KB5101650 is adding a new feature called “Screen Tint,” which is an advanced version of Night mode.

By default, Windows 11’s Night mode has a single tint effect, and while you have the ability to change the intensity, the color stays the same. On the other hand, Screen Tint is designed for advanced use cases, such as dealing with headaches or migraines.

Microsoft lets you choose your preferred color for Screen Tint, and you can customize the feature under Settings > Accessibility.

5. File Explorer

Windows 11 KB5101650 also includes several File Explorer-related changes that most of you will eventually notice. First and foremost, if you hover over items in File Explorer’s Home tab, you will now be able to access “Open file location” and “Ask Copilot.” If you use Microsoft 365 Copilot, you will see that option instead.

Windows Latest also observed that File Explorer now launches a bit faster, and it’s not due to preloading. I’m told that Microsoft is optimizing File Explorer’s Home tab, so it loads resources faster and is noticeably more reliable.

Of course, today’s update will not make File Explorer significantly faster, as the improvement will be most noticeable when Low Latency Profile expands to File Explorer or preloading finally ships.

As for known issues, Microsoft says it’s not aware of any major problem, and the most critical bug that uses 500GB of storage is now patched.

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