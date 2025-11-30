Microsoft confirmed that it’s testing a “Bye” phrase for Copilot on Windows 11, particularly Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is pre-installed on all PCs, regardless of whether you’ve a subscription or not. Microsoft 365 Copilot is also coming to Google Chrome as an extension, as if Copilot inside Edge was not enough.

Up until now, you could only use “Hey Copilot” to open Copilot on Windows 11, but what if you want to end the session? You need to manually drag the cursor and click the ‘X’ icon, but that changes with the ‘Bye Copilot‘ phrase.

In an update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the Windows giant confirmed that it’s testing the ‘Bye’ phrase for Copilot.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that ‘Bye Copilot’ already works on our production PCs, so it’s likely the feature has already rolled out to some users.

In the roadmap, Microsoft also says “Bye Copilot” is coming to the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. It’s only a matter of time until these phrases are universally applied across the operating system. If you’re in a voice mode interaction with Copilot, you will be able to say “Bye Copilot” to exit the conversation.

“Now users can close a voice session on Windows by simply saying bye or goodbye when they want to close the voice session,” Microsoft noted in a roadmap update.

Microsoft is saying that the feature could create a ‘hands-free’ experience for AI Windows and eventually AI Agents.

“This, paired with ‘Hey Copilot’ wake word, provides them with a complete hands-free experience for voice in Microsoft 365 Copilot on Windows devices,” Microsoft confirmed.

This is part of a bigger plan, which is to turn Windows into an agentic OS, whether you like it or not. The feature will begin rolling out to everyone in December 2025 for all PCs that have Copilot and the Microsoft 365 Copilot app installed. A subscription is not required to say ‘goodbye’ to Copilot.

What might the future of Windows look like?

When we connect the dots, we actually see where Windows is heading.

At some point, you’ll be able to say Hey Copilot to open Copilot and start a conversation where you can also trigger Copilot Action. Copilot Actions starts performing tasks on your PC by accessing your personal files and folders. For example, it’ll be able to browse the Downloads folder in File Explorer, read a selected PDF, then create a presentation.

Once the ‘action’ is completed, you can say “Goodbye” to end the session.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is coming to Google Chrome

If you want to use Copilot in Google’s browser, you need to rely on the web version, but that might not be the best experience.

Microsoft is now building a new extension for Chrome called ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot’, and it brings Copilot Chat as well as Copilot Search directly into the browser.

We don’t know if it’ll be integrated in the browser’s address bar, as Microsoft’s extensions have previously tried to change the default search engine in Chrome. But you’ll be able to access Copilot chat from the extension menu. If you’re part of an organization, Microsoft says you can also access enterprise content.

Initially, Copilot’s extension for Chrome will be limited to asking questions, summarising webpages and offering access to AI-powered search. All of that suggests the extension will have read access to the website you are viewing, but we don’t know if it’ll also require access to browsing history.

