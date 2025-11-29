GPT 5.1 shipped on November 12, 2025, and it’s now rolling out to Copilot on Windows, including for those who use Microsoft’s AI without a paid subscription. That makes sense as GPT 5.1 is also free on ChatGPT, but Copilot gives you access to GPT 5.1’s Thinking without a subscription.

Microsoft told me that GPT 5.1 is being rolled out on Copilot gradually, and it won’t show up right away. You don’t have to log out, create a new account or update the Copilot app on Windows or anywhere else to see the new GPT 5.1. It’s a server-side rollout, and I’m only seeing it in the Copilot app.

I’m also subscribed to Microsoft 365, but I don’t think that helps with the access, as it only increases a couple of limits.

GPT 5.1 is the default “smart” mode in Copilot, but if you switch to Think Deeper, Copilot will use GPT 5.1 in ‘Thinking mode.’ Now, this is only available on ChatGPT if you pay at least $20 for the subscription. That’s something you’d get for free with Copilot, but we really don’t know if it’s always GPT 5.1 Thinking and if it is, what is the juice (thinking) level?

Copilot on Windows now has Labs, but some features are still missing

Windows 11’s Copilot is actually one of the rare native apps. It’s using WinUI 3 for most of the interface, including the conversation, compose box, etc. But you’d still find WebView2 being for “Pages.” Microsoft is still unable to bring all features to Copilot on Windows 11, but we’ve reasons to believe that this could change in the future.

Microsoft is testing Copilot Labs for the Windows desktop app, and one of the early features is ‘Vision.’ Eventually, Microsoft plans to bring Copilot 3D or audio expressions as a native feature to Copilot. Right now, these shortcuts redirect to microsoft.copilot.com in your default browser.

“Copilot Labs is now accessible directly from the Windows desktop app! Vision is already available in-app, and for experiments that require a browser—like 3D, Audio Expressions and Portraits—you’ll be smoothly redirected to their respective sites,” Microsoft officials confirmed.

The next lab feature in Copilot could be ‘Actions.’ With Copilot Actions in Copilot for Windows, you can allow Copilot to act on files stored in one of the local drives.

Microsoft says it’s using the ‘Agent Workspace‘ feature, which allows AI agents like Copilot to access personal files or folders locally stored on the PC. The Agent Workspace is a bit similar to Windows Sandbox, as it creates a special environment for agents, like Copilot Actions.

