Based on three FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certifications spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft plans to launch a new Surface Laptop with a 13-inch display and a Surface Pro (tablet) with a 12-inch display. The third FCC listing is for a Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm module for the two new Surface products.

In a post on X, Microsoft previously confirmed that it’s launching “something new” next week, and it’s part of the Copilot+PC lineup, so it’s fair to assume that a new Snapdragon-powered PC is coming.

Microsoft hasn’t shared other details, and it doesn’t appear to be an “event.” Instead, the announcement is expected via a blog post.

To know what’s coming, I started looking into the recent FCC documents. Windows Latest spotted an FCC certification with the ID “C3K‑2109,” which I think is related to the Surface Pro (12‑inch 2‑in‑1). That’s because Microsoft typically assigns the lower FCC number to the smaller tablets first. This is a pattern we have seen with the earlier models as well.

Next up, we have C3K‑2110, which is likely the Surface Laptop (13‑inch).

These two Surface products are referred to as “Portable Computing Device” in the FCC filing, which is the exact phrase used by Microsoft on previous FCC paperwork for Surface tablets and laptops.

I also spotted Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth radio that will live inside the same new Surface PCs. While digging through the FCC documents, I noticed that these two Surface PCs are using a wireless module with Wi‑Fi 6/6E/7 and Bluetooth. There’s also a small 13.56 MHz NFC mentioned.

Moreover, it is a 2×2 MIMO, which has power levels up to 813 mW, bands from 2.4 GHz up to 7.1 GHz. Based on these specs, they closely align with a modern Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11be) radio such as Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, typically used with Snapdragon X Elite/Plus “Copilot+” laptops.

The two Surface and the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module have a confidentiality request till October 7, 2025. They all have the same hardware launch window.

Leak shows off Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch

In addition to the FCC certification spotted by Windows Latest, well-known reporter Roland Qudant from Germany confirmed the existence of two new Surfaces.

Surface Laptop (2025) has a 13-inch PixelSense LCD display. This is very interesting because the device does not have an OLED display. It looks like Microsoft is looking to cut some costs here to present the model as an affordable option in the Surface lineup.

This model is in the lines of the original Surface Laptop Go, but it has a rounded-corner design. It will be offered in three colours: Platinum, Ocean or Violet. Also, Surface Laptop (2025) will feature two USB-C ports, a narrow bezel, and an island-style keyboard with a glass trackpad.

The 13-inch model is about 15.5mm thin and is powered by Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, which is one of the low-end models in the Snapdragon X lineup with a clock speed of 3.4 GHz.

We’re not seeing any references to the Surface Connect port in the leaked marketing materials, so it’s likely the port has been skipped for the affordable Surface Laptop 13-inch.

Then, we have a new Surface Pro with a 12-inch display, rounded corners, and a rounded body, similar to an iPad in some ways.

It’s likely the 12-inch Surface Pro will be the cheapest ARM PC from Microsoft, and it’s still really thin, with just 7.8mm of thickness. It’s also using the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 with a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz.

These two new Surface products will be announced on May 6, 2025.