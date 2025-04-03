Intel Unison is a great app that lets you connect your Android and iPhone to Windows 11, make calls, send or read messages, open photos, and more. Unfortunately, Intel Unison is being discontinued. Via a pop-up in the app, Intel has quietly confirmed that it’s killing off Unison for Windows 11 in June 2025, and you won’t be able to use it later this year.

Intel Unison is one of the best alternatives to Microsoft Phone Link. While Unison is more or less similar to the Phone Link app, one of its advantages at launch was support for iOS.

The Phone Link app initially didn’t support iOS, but Intel Unison did—and it’s also more stable than Microsoft’s implementation. As a result, more people preferred Unison over Phone Link. At the moment, Unison has a rating of 4.6 on the Microsoft Store. On the other hand, the Phone Link app is rated 3.9.

I personally think Intel made the right choice by acquiring the original creators of the technology called Screenovate. For those unaware, Intel acquired Screenovate for $100 million in 2021 and launched its own take on the Phone Link app in 2022.

However, things haven’t been in the chipmaker’s favour lately, and it fired more than 15,000 workers last year. It looks like Intel also disbanded the team or startup responsible for building Intel Unison, and the chipmaker has now made the final call to discontinue the Intel Unison app on Windows 11.

According to sources familiar with the development, Intel’s Unison end-of-support plans were materialized in early 2025.

If you open the app, you’ll notice a new notice stating: “It was a great run, but Intel Unison is approaching its sunset at the end of June 2025. Please take it into account as you consider other multi-device experience alternatives.”

On the Microsoft Store, Intel notes that Intel Unison will completely stop working everywhere soon, but before that happens, the first step is to end service for Windows 11 and Android by the end of June 2025.

However, this change will not affect “Lenovo Aura platforms,” which will retain service throughout 2025.

Intel repeatedly mentions June 2025 as the end of support for the Unison app, but Windows Latest has learned that nothing happens to the app until at least July 2025. Even after June 30 2025, it will continue to work on some devices, but some services may stop working after the deadline.

Intel will also remove the store download page of Intel Unsion on July 1.

Your best alternative is probably the Phone Link app

If you use Intel Unison, we recommend switching to the Phone Link app, which now supports iPhones and is deeply integrated into the Start menu.

You can now also send files to Android or iPhone directly from the Start menu, and more features are soon coming to the Phone Link app.