Microsoft isn’t creating hype around its two new apps, which were quietly rolled out to Microsoft 365 customers earlier this week. If you’re a Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Business customer, you can try two new apps: One of them is the People app, while the other is called File Search.

In a support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft described the two apps as a new way to find people and files in your organization from the Windows 11 taskbar. For some funny reason, one of the apps is called “People”, which was also the name of the Windows 10 app with more or less the same intention.

Just like the legacy/old/deprecated People app, this new “People” app for a new way to learn more about an existing employee in the team/organization and communicate with them without interrupting the flow of your current tasks.

Microsoft gave a great example of this with a scenario where you cannot close or minimize your screen during a meeting or document editing. In such cases, you launch the People app and then find more details about an employee using their Profile cards.

Even if you don’t remember them, the available filters can help you narrow the search. We like the idea that both these apps can be pinned on the Taskbar for faster access.

Otherwise, you would have to use the Start menu to find and open them, which is distracting. Think of it as an overlay that you can use to learn more about someone and message them directly or start a video call.

Windows Latest tried turning on the People app with a regular Microsoft 365 subscription, but it didn’t go beyond the login screen. It makes sense because Microsoft is only allowing premium paid customers, and requests are blocked for everyone else.

Hunting files will become easy

The Home section already shows your account-related information including the recently accessed cloud files and more. With the File Search app, you can locate files faster. There are a few filters that can help you segregate files based on the organization, app, or mentions.

Another aspect that you’ll love is a Preview window baked into the search app. You can inspect the file contents and verify its the most right/updated one before sending it out. We like it because it includes transparency, and you don’t have to open the file in a specific app to check it.

I also tried the File Search app for Windows 11, and as you can see, it doesn’t work with a regular account, but the idea is to easily locate the cloud files, and take actions.

People and File Search apps are rolling out to paid Microsoft business customers, but will they ship for everyone? We don’t know, but I wouldn’t be surprised if these apps are killed off in future due to lack of usage.

The legacy People had the same purpose, but nobody used it, and Microsoft abandoned People app for the good.

What do you think about these two apps for Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.