Notepad’s menu is getting a new “Recent” feature, which is similar to the “recent” button in Paint. As the name suggests, it lets you access the .txt you recently opened on Windows 11. However, remember that the “recent” section only has the files opened via Notepad. It will not have your Word document or other file formats for obvious reasons.

Windows 11’s Notepad has turned into a powerful text editor and it’s not anything like the Windows 10 version. You’ve features like tabs, dark mode, and even AI-powered rewrite tool. It’s even possible to use the built-in Spellchecker feature, and define words using Bing search.

However, it still has some limitations. For example, right now, you cannot find the files previously opened using Notepad. One workaround is to use File Explorer and look for files under the “Recent” tab on the Home page.

But it’s not perfect because the file would get replaced by another document from another app, such as Word or Paint.

You can now use Notepad, go to the File menu, view your recently edited or opened .txt file, and clear the list when you want. This feature is rolling out to the testers in the Windows Insider Program, and it will arrive for everyone in a few weeks.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that you can turn it off from Settings. You can also turn off Copilot. Everything can be customized from the Settings page (screenshot below).

“Rewrite” is now “Copilot” in Notepad

Microsoft wants Copilot to become a household name, and I’m not kidding. That’s what Windows Latest has observed over the past few months.

Microsoft is slowly rebranding all AI-related features in Windows 11 to use Copilot branding.

Today, Microsoft has rebranded Notepad’s ChatGPT-based “Rewrite” feature to use the Copilot brand name.

After updating Notepad, you’ll notice a new “Copilot” button in the toolbar. This lets you open the existing “Rewrite” feature, which, as I explained, is powered by ChatGPT.

In addition to changing tone, you can now select all text and create a summary. Previously, it was only possible to rewrite what’s already there, but you can now summarize the content.

But there’s a catch – it doesn’t work for free. You’ll need a Microsoft 365 subscription to use AI in Notepad, and you’ll need to pay for Copilot Pro to make the most out of it.

You’ll be asked to sign into a Microsoft account if you try to click the button. Once you’re logged in, Copilot in Notepad will look for a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you’re not on a Personal or Family plan, you’ll be asked to pay for the subscription, and Notepad will include a link to the “view plans” page.

This is similar to the Copilot integration in MS Word, which also requires a Microsoft 365 subscription.

However, Copilot in Notepad works without a Microsoft subscription in the United States with a limited amount of credits balance.

What do you think about Notepad’s recent changes? Let me know in the comments below.

Also, if you don’t like AI-powered Notepad, you can always restore the classic version old-school version from Windows 10.