Windows Latest has spotted that Microsoft has rolled out a new update for Notepad with support for “Rewrite” in all regions. For those unaware, Notepad’s Rewrite is a new AI-powered feature that uses ChatGPT to rephrase your content, adjust tone, and modify length (short, medium, or long).

This feature was previously limited to users in the United States and also required you to sign up for the Windows Insider Program to test it. According to Microsoft’s official support documentation, “Rewrite in Notepad is currently [still] available for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11.”

However, that’s no longer the case.

Over the weekend, Windows Latest noticed that Microsoft shipped Notepad version 11.2412.16.0 to everyone outside the Windows Insider Program.

It doesn’t have an official release note, but it apparently turns on the “Rewrite” feature, which works only when you subscribe to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family.

So, how does the “Rewrite” in Notepad work? Microsoft claims that the feature is powered by “GPT”, so it’s likely the company is referring to one of the ChatGPT models, but it appears to have been fine-tuned to meet the requirements of a regular Notepad user. I don’t think it’s the same “GPT” you get via chat.openai.com.

Also, the integration doesn’t have as advanced features as Copilot in Word.

While Copilot in Word is capable of turning paragraphs into tables or summarizing the content in a precise format and even structuring an unorganized document, Notepad’s Rewrite simply allows you to rewrite sentences. It also allows you to change the tone, and modify the length.

As shown in the above GIF, to use the feature, you need to highlight the text or just click the Rewrite button (use Ctrl + I to open the menu), then it generates three different versions of the selected text, so you can choose the best one.

Finally, it is possible to switch between tone options, which includes formal, casual, inspirational, and humor.

On the other hand, the format options include paragraph, list, business, academic, marketing, and poetry.

You can always switch back and forth between different “rewritten” versions, and select the one that meets your needs.

That’s the whole point of Notepad’s AI integration. Keep rewriting till you find the best quality, but remember that ChatGPT integration in Notepad is not really free.

You will need a Microsoft 365 subscription to use AI in Notepad

If you are based out of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, you can use AI in Notepad without subscribing to Microsoft 365, but you’ll only get limited ‘credits’.

These credits are similar to a “usage” balance, so if you exhaust the limit, you need to wait over a month for the credits to get recharged. Or you can pay for Copilot Pro.

Microsoft offers a very limited amount of credits for free, so it will get over in a couple of uses only.

If you pay for Microsoft 365, you can unlock the feature outside the United States and get additional credit. This also goes for those based out of the US or the UK.

For the highest number of credits, all users are supposed to pay for Microsoft 365 subscription and Copilot Pro (together).

It’s also worth noting that the feature is optional, and Microsoft does not require you to sign up for a Microsoft account to use Notepad without AI.

Can you turn off Rewrite in Notepad?

If you dislike having AI rewrite your stuff in an app as basic as Notepad, you can turn off the toggle for Rewrite from the app’s settings (I’ve attached a screenshot below).

The magicwand button will not appear in Notepad when you turn off the Rewrite toggle under Settings.

What do you think about AI in Notepad? Was it even required? Let me know in the comments below.