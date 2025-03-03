Microsoft Edge is getting more AI-related features. In addition, Edge seems to be experimenting with Web Push API, which could improve how Windows 11 notifications are handled through the browser. Another notable change is improved security related to downloads and clipboards.

Browser researcher Leo recently pointed out that Edge could be getting full-fledged support for AI History search. AI History was supposed to be limited to Google Chrome, but it looks like it’s going to benefit Chromium partners, including Microsoft Edge. Or is Microsoft creating its own AI History feature, independent of Chrome AI search?

Windows Latest can independently confirm that AI-powered history search feature is indeed coming to Microsoft Edge and it could be similar to how the feature works in Chrome.

As shown in the above screenshot, Microsoft Edge AI History Search feature is designed to show you “AI recommendations from embedded web passages whenever you do a history search.” It’s an optional toggle that needs to be turned on.

Once enabled, you will need to use @history in the address bar to search using your everyday language. With AI search, you can find the information even if you don’t remember the website name, exact keyboard or when you visited the website.

However, it may require you to sign into a Microsoft account and own a high-performance computer because Edge will locally save your history. AI capabilities will only apply to websites you visit after turning on the feature.

A Microsoft account may be needed to verify that you’re older than 18 years, but we haven’t be able to verify that if it’s going to be a mandatory requirement.

Better sleeping tabs, security features?

Another reference points to “msDiscardExpiredTabsActionThresholdSeconds,” which is related to how tab discarding or “sleeping tabs” work in Microsoft Edge.

Edge already tries to reduce memory usage by putting inactive tabs to sleep. This feature might let Microsoft experiment with discarding (or “expiring”) them faster.

Last but not least, we spotted references to two interesting security-related features – msProvenanceValidatorToggleOnByDefault and msProtectedClipboard.

The first reference is interesting because it could be related to verifying source of downloaded files, extensions or something else. On the other hand, “msProtectedClipboard” could be a privacy feature to protect your clipboard contents from unauthorized JavaScript access.

We also spotted “msEdgeMetaOSOlympus” – are we looking at new Edge redesign codename or new Windows release? We don’t know… for now.