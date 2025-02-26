The new Outlook comes bundled with the recent versions of monthly security updates. Since it’s the only free mail client on Windows 11 and 10, users want the same experience as classic Outlook in the new app. One such feature is Quick Parts, which is missing from the current feature set, but Microsoft assures to add it in the future.

Windows Latest reached out to Microsoft regarding this classic Outlook feature and received a standard response. It reads, “The new Outlook does not currently support this feature. We aim to support Quick Parts in the future but do not have a committed timeline at this moment.”

It seems that Microsoft is keeping it on the back burner and committed to multiple features listed on the official Roadmap page.

What does Quick Parts do?

Quick Parts is a template feature that helps you reuse a standardized message quickly. For example, you have to send out a direction mail about submitting a set of documents along with steps.

Rather than copying the whole bit every time someone asks for it or saving it in a docx file or clipboard, you can create a Quick Part.

Whenever you need to reply to an incoming email, you can add the Quick Part from the toolbar in the email body. It’s just like using Templates in Gmail, which works similarly. You can even create categories in Quick Parts.

We found several instances of Outlook users discussing this missing feature. Some even prefer the classic version because of this lackluster approach. Microsoft has been quite open about incorporating missing features in new Outlook, so we’re hopeful it’ll not ignore such a trivial feature.

While you wait for Quick Parts, you can be on the lookout for some more features in upcoming Outlook builds.

Copilot-assisted mail sorting, summarizing, and more

You’ll see more of Copilot-based features in Preview in the coming months.

One of them is using Copilot to mark a mail’s priority and display a short summary of the important tasks. Another planned use case is reading and summarizing attachment content like a long PDF or Doc file without manually copying and pasting the data into the AI assistant.

New Outlook will support folder colors and even allow you to move mail between two accounts. We already have a compiled list of some recent changes to the new Outlook.

Microsoft is also working on bringing full-fledged .pst support to new Outlook in hope to get more users on board, but are the efforts enough?

New Outlook doesn’t even come close to classic Outlook. What do you think? What do you dislike in new Outlook? Let us know in the comments below.