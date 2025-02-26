Windows 11 24H2 has a known issue that could cause apps like AutoCAD, which are typically used by architects, engineers and designers, to crash. In an update to its support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has confirmed it has stopped offering Windows 11 2024 Update to PCs with AutoCAD 2022.

Windows 11 24H2 is no longer an optional update, so it is supposed to download and install automatically, but you have the option to pause it or defer updates by making changes to Group Policy. At the same time, Microsoft also blocks Windows 11 24H2 on PCs with incompatible hardware, drivers or apps.

Yesterday, Microsoft updated its documentation to confirm Windows 11 24H2 has issues with Autodesk AutoCAD 2022.

We haven’t heard back from Microsoft yet, but it looks like the problem is not widespread, and it only affects Autodesk AutoCAD 2022. This means newer versions like AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025 will continue to work.

Microsoft is blocking Windows 11 24H2 on devices with Autodesk AutoCAD 2022 installed unless you remove the app or upgrade to a newer version.

“To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with Autodesk AutoCAD 2022 installed. These devices will not be offered Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel,” the company noted.

Microsoft also recommends against force installing Windows 11 2024 Update using Installation Assistant or the media creation.

For now, the tech giant is working with AutoDesk on a fix and will offer more details soon.

Other upgrade blocks preventing Windows 11 24H2

This isn’t the only upgrade block applied to Windows 11 feature update.

According to Microsoft’s documentation, you won’t be able to download or install the update if you have outdated drivers or apps. For example, a compatibility hold prevents users from grabbing the feature update if the Windows installation has Dirac Audio (cridspapo.dll file), which is linked to Dirac’s component cridspapo.dll.

Certain hardware could also experience camera issues, including a bug that prevents Windows Hello from working. Microsoft is not sharing the details, but it says such devices are blocked from receiving the Windows 11 version 24H2 update.

The third update safeguard blocks the update on PCs with the Safe Exam Browser app, but devices are only affected if you have version 3.7 or lower versions.

As long as Safe Exam Browser, which has been designed to prevent tech abuse in online exams by institutions, is updated, you won’t run into issues.

Microsoft says it’s still working to address these bugs before making the Windows 11 24H2 update available to all users.