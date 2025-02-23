Microsoft has finally turned on the “Copilot” section within Microsoft 365 Copilot (formerly Office 365) for personal accounts. This means you can now access Microsoft’s curated prompt gallery on Windows 11. By default, Copilot within Microsoft 365 supports 128,000 characters per prompt.

For those unaware and still confused, Microsoft 365 Copilot is different from the existing “Copilot” app, which is a dedicated app for Windows 11. On the other hand, Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered built around Office content, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Designer, OneDrive and more.

Microsoft 365 Copilot was originally called “Microsoft 365 Office”, but it was rebranded in January to reflect Microsoft’s commitment to AI.

The “Copilot” tab is not exactly new and has been available since Microsoft renamed Office 365 as “Microsoft 365 Copilot,” but it was not possible to interact with the AI if you were signed in with a personal account.

As you can see in the above screenshot, the Microsoft 365 app showed a “coming soon” alert when you tried the Copilot tab in the app. It specifically mentioned that “Copilot Chat is coming soon for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers” and had a link to the learn more page (a support doc on Copilot).

Now, as first spotted by Windows Latest, the Copilot tab is available for Microsoft 365 personal and family subscribers. This change is rolling out via server update.

While you can use the existing Copilot app to try AI features, the “Copilot” tab within the Microsoft 365 Copilot app does a better job when it comes to productivity.

Hands on with Copilot in Microsoft 365 app

As you can see in the above screenshot, Copilot is now integrated directly into Microsoft 365 app. When you open the Copilot tab, you’ll see cards suggesting tasks you can ask Copilot to do. You can work on a solution, track a team, or create content.

On the left, you can switch back to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other features.

At the bottom of the home screen, you can type your prompt, and Copilot will do the rest for you. But what if you are not sure how to do prompt engineering? Microsoft has you covered.

Copilot in Microsoft 365 has a Prompt Gallery, which can be accessed when you click “View prompts.”

This will open a gallery of suggested prompts, each grouped under simple categories like “Ask,” “Catch up,” “Create,” and “Learn.” This is a great starting point if you’re not sure what to ask.

I tried the Copilot integration in the Microsoft 365 app, and it’s actually quite interesting. I don’t think it’s a gimmick. It’s a pretty nice idea, but it certainly needs significant improvements to match the quality of ChatGPT’s newer models.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Copilot does not have access to files synced to OneDrive, and it refuses to obtain them. Instead, Copilot asks me to manually upload the files, but the catch is that there’s no “upload” button.

This could be happening because Copilot in Microsoft 365 is still under development. It appears to be yet another rushed released, which is quite normal in Microsoft’s ecosystem nowadays.

What do you think about the Microsoft 365 Copilot idea? Let us know in the comments below.