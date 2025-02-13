Until now, screen capture was a simple feat in the Microsoft Edge browser. All you needed to do was press the Ctrl + Shift + S key to launch the bar and pick an image capture mode of your choice. Now, it plans to add a video capture option as well and calls it Live Capture in the Canary build 135.

Leopeva64 spotted this experimental feature sometime back and now you can try it as well. It is half-baked at the moment and cannot complete the recording or offer the same set of options when you capture a screenshot.

Windows Latest force enabled Live Capture using its related feature ID. It’s a simple process of modifying the launch type of the application with the msEdgeWebCaptureLiveCapture feature ID. You can try it, too, by accessing the shortcut location and making a few changes.

Does Live Capture work?

Back to the feature now. While Windows 11 has native screen capture and recording features, it’s nice to have a standalone feature in the browser as well. It beats the effort of installing a tool for the same, no matter what OS you’re using.

As shown in the screenshot above, the Live option appears on the right end of the floating toolbar. After clicking on it, you can select the area, and it’s supposed to start recording then. But currently, it doesn’t do anything.

There’s only a popout option that opens a separate tab window and hides the unselected browser area, which is good if you want to exclude anything from the toolbar or the sidebar. If you have only one tab open, it simply hides the unselected area.

You can restore the complete browser windows by clicking on the Open button present in the center of the popped-out window. That’s all it does at the moment.

If Microsoft wants to add full-fledged video recording support, it’ll have to include options for both audio and video, as the Snipping Tool offers. Even if it doesn’t add an option for the audio, it’ll be handy to capture small clips.

Like images, we expect both share and save options along but there would be a limit on the clip size. We’ll keep checking future Canary versions for updates on the future.

In addition to the built-in video recorder in Microsoft Edge, Microsoft is working on an upgraded PDF reader, tab declutter, bottom address bar and tons of other improvements for the Android version.

We have also spotted a share button in Copilot window of Edge on Windows, and Copilot Vision is started to get interesting internally.