Microsoft deleted a promotional page with a fake “Uninstall Microsoft Edge” title after WindowsLatest.com flagged issues with the document. The support document did not mention anything about removing Microsoft Edge from Windows 11 but instead pitched it against Google Chrome to retain fleeing users.

On February 6, Windows Latest reported that Microsoft has quietly created a support document titled “Uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 11”. The support document was apparently published earlier this year and was first spotted by Windows Latest over the weekend.

The document, which has now been deleted, claims to explain how to get rid of the browser but instead gives you reasons not to remove Edge.

While it certainly makes sense for a Microsoft document to compare Edge with Chrome and declare it a winner. In fact, Edge is indeed better than Chrome in many ways, such as vertical tabs, but the problem we noticed with the support document was the intent.

As shown in the above screenshot of Bing, the now-deleted support document was titled “Uninstall Microsoft Edge”. But does it explain how to remove Edge? No. Instead, it has a table that compares Chrome and Edge on several factors, and I saved a screenshot of the support document before Microsoft pulled it:

Microsoft hasn’t responded yet, but anyone with a basic understanding of how search engines work will see that Microsoft wanted to convince people looking to uninstall Microsoft Edge to find reasons to keep using the browser.

On top of that, the Edge vs. Chrome comparison table made it easier for people to realize that Chrome isn’t a good alternative and that they should stick with Edge.

The mind game

Now, I’m not talking about the tech-savvy people who understand everything. Think of someone unfamiliar with browsers. Someone who just bought a Windows PC and thought they should install Chrome and then uninstall Edge because Chrome does the job—but then they come across the document that pushes them away.

It’s still a win for Microsoft even if the document convinced 1% of searchers trying to uninstall Microsoft Edge.

The support document is gone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I find myself writing about another similar event.

In the last week of January 2025, Windows Latest first reported that Microsoft is hiding download links of Google Chrome when people try to search on Bing. In fact, it went a step ahead and started blurring the official Google Chrome website. Microsoft also spoofed Google when people tried searching for it on Bing.com.

People like you and me, who understand the browser war and anti-competitive practices, will not fall for it. But beginners or those who are not tech-savvy can easily be misled by these tactics.

Microsoft isn’t the only company resorting to such practices. Google has been doing it for years in a more evil way, which is why it controls the internet. For example, YouTube tries to sabotage other browsers to push Chrome.

It also shows constant pop-ups when you try to stream YouTube or open Google in Edge. However, people have gotten used to it, which is why we don’t see any outrage against Google.