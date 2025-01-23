Google rules the search engine and browser markets, and Microsoft doesn’t want Google to dominate the two most important industries. Previously, Windows Latest reported how Microsoft uses full-screen pop-ups to convince you to use Microsoft Edge over Chrome and other browsers. Now, Microsoft doesn’t want you to find the Chrome download link.

Part of my job is to keep track of all Microsoft Edge and Bing experiments, and over the weekend, Windows Latest spotted that Microsoft now shows a giant search bar when you search for Google Chrome on Bing.

This is still acceptable, considering the full-screen Edge, Bing, and Copilot pop-ups that appear when using Google Chrome on Windows 11, but now Microsoft is going beyond just showing an ad on the Bing page.

It will now hide the Google Chrome download link behind a See more button.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, when you’re logged out of your Microsoft account in Microsoft Edge and search for Chrome on Bing.com, you’ll see a banner promoting Microsoft Edge.

The “there’s no need to download a new web browser” ad with a link to Microsoft Edge isn’t new. It’s been there for several months now.

What’s new is the blur effect that makes the real Chrome link harder to see, so your eyes focus on the Microsoft Edge ad first.

The banner encourages you to use Microsoft Edge, and when you scroll a little, you’ll finally see the Chrome download page, but it’s hidden in a sneaky way. It appears right when you search for Chrome, making it easy to click on Microsoft’s ad rather than the actual Chrome link.

I find it sneaky because it feels like Microsoft is not only showing an ad, but also making it difficult to use Google Chrome.

Some might argue that people can click the See More button and download Google Chrome, but what we do not realize is that these ads really do work for non-tech-savvy customers.

People who don’t understand the difference between Bing and Google, or Edge and Chrome, and see them as synonymous with ‘search engine’ and ‘browser,’ are likely to fall for these ads.

Microsoft is now hiding Google search when you search Google on Bing

Previously, Windows Latest reported that Microsoft was tricking people into believing that Google and Bing were the same thing.

Instead of removing the fake Google-like search bar from Bing when users search for Google on Bing.com, Microsoft is now doubling down on its efforts.

It’s now hiding the Google link which appears when you scroll down.

Instead, you’ll see a new See more button, and when you click the See more button, you’ll finally see Google search links.

Fun, right? That’s anti-competitive for sure, but remember – Google is more evil, and it often downgrades the performance of YouTube on rival browsers, including Firefox.