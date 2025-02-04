Microsoft’s firm stance on Windows 10 retirement hasn’t changed and the company has updated a support document to divulge more details about the Extended Security Updates

program. For those unaware, this program offers up to three years of security updates for outdated Windows 10 devices at a predetermined price.

The official document answers a few questions related to the availability and pricing of the ESU for Enterprise and Business users. For Enterprise users, the pricing is quite high at $61 for the first year. After that, the price shoots up to $122, double the previous year.

The trend continues for the third year, too, with double the pricing of the second year, i.e., $244. Windows Latest understands that the pricing is shaped up in a way that drives users to switch to Windows 11, which means buying a new PC at this point.

If you total the cost, it comes to $427, which is enough to get an entry-level AIO or a pre-built rig/laptop for enterprise use. However enterprises will have to spend on multiple systems, which requires huge upfront costs for the purchase of these new Windows 11 PCs.

We think that the enterprises will go with the one-year extension and plan to make the switch before entering the second year of the ESU program.

ESU rules are strict

Another question that took us by surprise was related to the purchase of ESU. You cannot buy the ESU as you need and must abide by Microsoft guidelines. If you plan to buy the ESU in the second year, you’ll have to pay for the first year as well to get access to the ESU for the second year.

The same rule applies for the third year, meaning you’ll end up paying $467 if you try to get security support. Microsoft wants to squeeze the maximum for maintaining bare minimum security support of its forcibly outdated OS. We don’t like this pricing structure as it’s a straight-up punishment if you don’t get on board the ESU in the first year.

Microsoft is not too stern for the Education users as they can get the ESU for $1, $2, and $4, respectively. Even the consumer edition users can get the ESU for one year at $30, but there’s no support beyond that.

Lastly, there’s no technical support included in this expensive support program for Windows 10. Good luck figuring out problems on your own if you want to use or are forced to use Windows 10 beyond October 14, 2025.