Microsoft has a history of backtracking on statements. With the upcoming scheduled end-of-support for Windows 10, the company recently posted a blog titled “Free Upgrade to Windows 11 (For a Limited Time Only)” while talking about Windows 10. Microsoft has now removed the post on January 15, 2025 after it caused confusion among users.

On January 14, Microsoft published a long blog post titled “Free Upgrade to Windows 11 (For a Limited Time Only)”. This blog post, which has now been deleted, discussed that Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 for a limited time only, and it led some people to believe that Microsoft would eventually stop offering the upgrade for free.

Windows Latest noticed that Microsoft has nuked the document, and it’s no longer live on the website. Thankfully, we archived the webpage since we were anticipating the company to take it down, and here’s a screenshot of it:

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft told us that the document has now been taken down because it contained incorrect information. “Free upgrade to Windows 11” is a not limited-time deal, the company said. Microsoft added that Windows 11 remains a free upgrade on Windows 10 PCs.

It’s a well-known fact that if you have a Windows 10 PC that meets the official Windows 11 hardware requirements criteria, you’re eligible for an upgrade. This is not new information because Microsoft has been offering free upgrades to all existing customers for quite some time.

But what’s surprising and shocking about this now-deleted blog post is Microsoft claiming Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 for a limited time “only”. There was no clarification in the post on when the free upgrade for activated PCs ends. In fact, the post only mentions the word “free” in the title and not anywhere else.

Thankfully, Microsoft has clarified the blog post was a mistake and has been deleted.

Microsoft’s communication team made a mistake. Windows 11 is free, and it’s not a limited-time offer.

The deleted blog post also incorrectly announced that Microsoft 365 products will stop working on Windows 10, which is why you might see tons of headlines today claiming Office 365 will stop working on Windows 10 after October 14, 2025.

This is also not true. In a separate document, Microsoft confirmed that Office apps will not stop working on Windows 10.

While Microsoft’s blog post headline was misleading and taken down, remember that the OS is indeed retiring, and there’s a poorly priced extended support program for $30.

Microsoft is trying to hide behind the whole security angle but isn’t happy to accept the fact that it created a successor OS that makes millions of Windows 10 PCs ineligible just because they don’t have a new TPM version or Secure Boot.

Even its popups for the free upgrade are crashing on Windows 10 PCs, resulting in huge mockery from infuriated users.

Users should have a say in using Windows 11 without these security mechanisms if they want. This decision could save many perfectly capable PCs from getting the axe.