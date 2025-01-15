Is “2024-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048239)” stuck in an installation loop on your PC? You’re not alone. Microsoft told Windows Latest that the problem has been fixed as it replaced the problematic KB5048239 with KB5050411, but what went wrong? Let me explain.

“2024-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048239)” is a Recovery Environment update for 21H2 and 22H2. According to Microsoft’s official documentation, this update automatically applies Safe OS Dynamic Update (KB5046913) to WinRE on a running PC.

Security patches for Windows Recovery Environment have a long history of problems. For example, Microsoft shipped Windows 10 KB5034441 to fix WinRE security issues in 2023, but the update continuously failed to install. By the end of the year, the update was pluaged with way too many issues that Microsoft refused to patch it.

Later, Microsoft replaced KB5034441 with KB5048239, which is stuck in a installation loop and now getting replaced by KB5050411.

According to reports seen by Windows Latest, a growing number of Windows 10 users are upset with the patch. That’s because “2024-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5048239)” keeps trying to install again and again.

Even though the system says, “Update was successfully installed,” it reappears the next time you check for updates.

According to Microsoft, this update requires 250 MB of free space in the recovery partition to install successfully. It will not be offered if your WinRE partition is already up to date, lacks free space, or is missing entirely. After installing, the WinRE version should be Windows 10 10.0.19041.5025 or higher.

In theory, if your PC meets all conditions (enough free space in WinRE, correct version, etc.), KB5048239 should install just once.

One user told us that they first received Windows 10 KB5048239 in November, and everything seemed fine. Recently, the patch shows up again, then installs again, but it shows up again and again. It’s stuck in a loop.

The Windows Update History displays KB5048239 as “successfully installed” on earlier dates.

“The problem started on Jan 11, 2025 and still happening on Jan 12, 2025.

Update history keeps showing successfully installed. But it still keeps reinstalling the same KB5048239. Something is definitely broken with Windows Update and this specific KB,” one of the users noted in a Feedback Hub.

“2024-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048239) keeps installing when I check for Updates after the first download and installation,” another added.

“According to my update history, this update (KB5048239) was applied successfully to my Surface Pro 4 in November 2024. If I run Windows Update to check for new updates, I see Windows Update download this update and try to install it again, but then it disappears without giving a status error or an indication that there were any issues during the installation,” an affected user explained what’s going on with the update.

“Running the troubleshooter for Windows Update does not find any issues with the Windows Update database. However, when I request a new check for Windows Update, the whole process repeats again—downloading the update and attempting to reinstall the update.”

KB5048239 installation loop issue is now fixed, replaced by KB5050411

Windows Latest can confirm that Microsoft has finally fixed the issue that causes KB5048239 to reappear on every Windows Update.

Microsoft says it’s fixing the KB5048239 installation loop bug by replacing it with Windows 10 KB5050411, which was released on January 14, 2025.

Like the previous update (KB5048239), the new version KB5050411 also has similar bug fixes, such as a fix for an issue with Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

The only difference is it’s getting replaced by a different package number. This also happened in 2024.