Windows Latest recently reported that Copilot’s image creator and Bing Image Creator were performing really poorly after Microsoft “upgraded” the DALL-E 3 model to PR16 from PR13. Bing Image Creator with DALL-E 3 PR16 has been producing unrealistic-looking humans. It also got worse at mimicking artistic styles and photographic techniques.

Many regular users of Bing Image Creator complained that Bing Image Creator / Copilot generates images that look “plasticky and lack subtlety.” I wrote about Bing Image Creator quality and censorship issues on December 18. When we reached out, Microsoft told me they were aware of the complaints but had nothing to share at that moment.

Now, Microsoft has rolled back DALL-E 3 PR16 and reverted Bing Image Creator to DALL-E PR13, the older DALL-E 3 model. Remember that the rollback is in process, and it could be a while before it reverts to the older model on all accounts unless you pay for a Copilot Pro subscription.

OpenAI had nothing to share about the entire fiasco, but according to a blog post from Microsoft, DALL-E 3 PR16 supposedly allowed you to generate artwork two times faster with higher quality. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, we got more censorship, poor quality and cartonish outputs.

Microsoft has now confirmed to Windows Latest that it was in the process of rolling back the DALL-E 3 model PR16 and turning on PR13 for everyone.

Windows Latest also spotted that in a separate post on X, Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Search at Microsoft, confirmed that PR16 is indeed being rolled back after feedback.

“We’ve been able to repro some of the issues reported and plan to revert to PR13 until we can fix them,” Microsoft’s Jordi Ribas noted.

“All Pro users and about 25% of the requests using boosts are now on PR13. The deployment process is very slow, unfortunately. It started over a week ago and will take 2-3 more weeks to get to 100%.”

How bad was OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 PR16 for Bing Image Creator?

If I were to put it in a few words, I’d describe the DALL-E 3 PR16 model upgrade as a disaster for Bing Image Creator. Not only did it reduce the quality of Bing’s image creation, but it also censored a lot of keywords, including those related to blacks and women, when users were trying to generate anime-related artwork.

“I’m more surprised that Microsoft Designer is accommodating this crooked update. A site that is designed to handle the design of logos, banners, postcards, etc. gets floating, blurry text,” one of the users shared an example of before and after the Bing Image Creator’s move to DALL-E 3 PR16.

Windows Latest was able to confirm that the quality of the Bing DALL-E 3 PR16 model is much worse than that of PR13. It’s unclear if the issue is with the model or Microsoft’s implementation, but we will pin the blame on the OpenAI model because that seems more likely than the latter.

One user shared another example of how bad Bing Image Creator had gotten after the model updates:

One can hope the situation will get better as Bing Image Creator has reverted to PR 13, which is an older model of OpenAI DALL-E 3.

However, it could take longer than usual, and if you want to go back to the older, less restricted and better model, you’ll need to pay for Copilot Pro.