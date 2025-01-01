Microsoft Edge is about to get more AI and ML-related features on Windows 11. In addition, it looks like Edge will get deeper integration with the system tray. This is based on one of the references Windows Latest spotted today, but it’s unclear what we’re looking at. It seems to integrate some Edge features into the Windows 11 system tray.

Yesterday, Windows Latest reported that Microsoft is exploring another Fluent Design for Edge on Windows 11. As part of the update, we might see the profile menu (pop-up) getting updated with either Mica or Acrylic touch. We might also see Acyrlic, which is a blur effect in Fluent Design System, come to other places in Edge.

Now, we’ve spotted a new flag in Edge Canary called msTaskbarXUseSystemTray, which seems to point to some kind of Windows 11 system tray integration. I’m not sure what it means, but based on the reference, it looks like Microsoft might let Edge show icons or notifications in the system tray.

It may be related to download progress or notifications right from the taskbar. Or you can close Edge from running in the background directly from the system tray. The idea is to enable taskbar-level access to Edge’s features on Windows 11. It could be anything.

AI and ML features in Edge

Windows Latest also spotted msEdgeAutofillShowMlSupressLevo and msEdgeAutofillShowMlAndLevo. It’s unclear what Levo here means, but it could be one of those small language models. It seems to point to deeper machine learning in Edge’s autofill.

Edge could use smarter suggestions for login details, credit cards, or addresses. If you frequently fill out shipping forms, Edge could learn those patterns and help you find the correct info faster.

Microsoft has been improving autofill for a while, so these new ML flags may further refine how Edge guesses what you need.

Speaking of favourites, we also spotted two flags msFavoritesRemoteEmbeddings and

msFavoritesLocalEmbeddings.

These flags point to Favourite Embeddings.

We saw older flags like msFavoritesEmbeddings being removed and replaced with these new ones. The naming strongly hints at “embedding.” Could it be something AI-based or an indexing-based approach? Probably.

One example could be “smarter” bookmarks that let you search context rather than just titles/URLs.

We spotted some unrelated boring flag changes, including Nurturing/Recommendations Flags, which the company frequently tests to encourage you to try new browser features (like pinning a site, using Collections, etc.).

For example, “PinRecommendationCooldownPolicy” might control how often Edge nags you to pin the browser or add pinned tabs.

It is worth noting that these features spotted by Windows Latest remain experimental. They might not appear in the stable version of Edge yet, but they show Microsoft’s plans.