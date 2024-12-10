Windows 11 KB5048685 marks the last security year update of 2024 for Windows 11 23H2 PCs. Microsoft intends to surprise you with more new features (though it’s not a surprise as we’ll reveal it now). The patch is available via Windows Update, but Microsoft has also posted direct download links for KB5048685 offline installer .msu.

This Patch Tuesday update (KB5048685) introduces a slurry of new features for the File Explorer, Start Menu, Taskbar, and mouse. While KB5048685 is supposed to automatically download an install on your PCs, you can check for it in the Settings app if it doesn’t. Go to Settings > Windows Update and check for it.

After installing the Windows 11 23H2 December 2024 Update, the most prominent change that most of you’ll appreciate is the shortened date and time layout option available in this update. You can save some system tray area real estate with it and hide the notification bell icon, which is rarely helpful.

This date/time layout is active by default, but you can change it by going to Settings > Date and Time and toggling the Show abbreviated time and date option.

If you want the notification bell in the system tray area, you can do so with the Show notification bell icon option in the Settings > System > Notifications section.

You’ll see the 2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048685) update option in the Settings app. After installing the update, your PC will move to Windows 11 Build 22631.4602 (23H2).

If you’re on Windows 11 24H2, you’ll get KB5048667 with similar features and fixes.

Before discussing all the remaining new features and bug fixes in December patch for Windows 11 23H2, let’s discuss the offline update installer file links first.

Note: Microsoft is still uploading the update to its servers, so it may not show up right away, so check back in a bit.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5048685

Windows 11 KB5048685 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

Download the installer file and run it on your PC if you don’t see the update in the Settings app.

Installing it takes a while so close any open apps and tasks before you begin the update installation.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4602?

All the new features included with KB5048685 are part of a gradual rollout, so you won’t get them immediately after installing the update.

We already covered the system tray-related Taskbar update in the first section. But there’s another Taskbar-focused feature that lets you launch any jumplist item with admin rights.

If you don’t know about jumplists, it is the popup menu that appears when you right-click on a Taskbar icon. After opening the jumplist, press the Ctrl and Shift keys together and click on the item to launch it as admin. The UAC prompt will open, and click on the Yes button. Neat, right?

Similarly, another jumplist-related feature is available in the Start menu. You’ll find more items in the jumplists when you right-click any app icon in the Start menu.

For example, if you click the Snipping Tool, you’ll see more capture options and timer settings.

Mouse settings also receive a few touch-ups in this update. Firstly, the Enhanced pointer precision option is available on the Mouse settings app page.

So you don’t need to use the old utility anymore. Also, you can adjust the direction of the scroll wheel with the Scrolling direction option.

Starting with Windows 11 KB5048685, you can share files to your Android phone from the File Explorer or the Desktop. No need to use the USB cables anymore for small file transfers. It’s even possible to access the mobile phone storage wirelessly.

If you have a touch-screen Windows PC, you can now control the edge touch-screen gestures from the settings.

We find the minor enhancements to the Dynamic lighting page very helpful. If you don’t have a compatible device (keyboard, mouse, etc), the page will show a banner informing you. It also locks the Brightness and Effects controls.

The Wave and Gradient lighting effects have more direction options. The former offers Forward, Backward, Outward, and Inward directions, while the latter only adds the Forward option.

With Windows 11 Build 22631.4602, you can prevent your PC from sending diagnostic data to Microsoft with the option under the Tailored Experiences section.

There are a few fixes rolling out as well for the Bluetooth audio streaming issue and File Explorer’s inconsistent UI. Lastly, there are no major reported issues with the update.