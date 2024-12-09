Windows 11’s File Explorer is getting at least three new features or improvements (depends on what you consider them) related to tabs or windows management, and they’re available with Build 22635.4580 (KB5046733).

First and foremost, Windows Latest noticed that if you turn on the “Restore previous windows on logon” toggle, File Explorer will now also restore the tabs alongside the windows.

That’s a neat change, right? As some users previously complained on Feedback Hub, Windows 11’s File Explorer was not able to restore the tabs that were previously open if you shut down the computer and the “Restore previous windows on logon” toggle is turned on.

For this feature to work properly, we also recommend turning on “Automatically save my restartable apps and restart them when I sign back in.”

Once done, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off, but it depends on how you work with your tabs in File Explorer.

For example, if you’ve three tabs open in a File Explorer window, and you shutdown or reboot your PC, and go back to the desktop, open File Explorer again. It will restore with those three tabs and single or multiple windows.

Here’s a quick demo of the feature:

Microsoft is testing the feature in Windows 11 Build 22635.4580 (KB5046733), which is available to those in the Beta channel of 23H2.

But is that all? Certainly not.

More File Explorer features

Microsoft has more “features” in testing for File Explorer.

As previously reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft has been working on smarter tabs control where File Explorer will not create additional windows and instead open a new tab when you try to launch a folder from another location (let’s say desktop).

For example, if you already have File Explorer open showing your Documents and then click on a folder from the desktop, that folder will open as a new tab in the same window. This is very similar to how Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome handle tabs.

While it’s a good change, some of you may not like it, and may want to go back to the classic experience, where every folder opens in a new window.

You can adjust this behaviour in File Explorer’s settings under General > Browse Folders:

Microsoft previously told Windows Latest that “opening desktop folders and external folder links in new tab” would be the new “default” experience going forward.

Last but not the least, the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar is getting less annoying.

If you’re not already backing up your folders, such as Documents, Pictures, or Desktop, to OneDrive, File Explorer sometimes shows a reminder to “start backup”.

These alerts do not go away unless you open Settings and turn them off. The alerts are annoying, and Microsoft is reducing the number of clicks it takes to stop these nagging.

To snooze or turn off OneDrive “backup” alerts, you can right-click the “Start OneDrive” symbol and either snooze or dismiss it entirely.

Windows 11 24H2 will also get this feature in early 2025. I assume the roll out to kick start in February.